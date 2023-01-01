Carpenter's Column: Guide to Tommy’s Worst Nightmare®

The strategy guide for the new video game, Tommy’s Worst Nightmare®, was not included with the game. The manufacturer apologizes for any inconvenience.

WARNING. While playing Tommy’s Worst Nightmare®, some individuals may experience a reaction common to readers of this column — nausea and dizziness.

Tommy’s Worst Nightmare® is a role-playing adventure game. You will traverse a Dali-esque landscape, one devoid of purpose or meaning, while you attempt to avoid detection by evil supervisors and accumulate peanuts, salted and unsalted, as your reward.

HINT: Each supervisor has a fixed visual and hearing range and follows a set patrol route.

Basic Controls.

Use the Square button to cringe. Use the Triangle button to flinch. Use the O button to run backward. Use the X button to wildly flail arms.

To hide under desk, press the Triangle button while pushing down on the analog stick.

Press the X button while running to execute a diving somersault to avoid a supervisor.

Press the L1 button to crouch. This will enable your character to hide behind a ficus.

Pressing the L2 and Triangle buttons will enable you to jump and hang from a light fixture. Be careful — if the Grip Gauge reaches zero, your character will lose his grip and fall onto the supervisor and you will lose the game.

Game Scenarios

The Standing Committee Meeting

The objective of this scenario is to find a way out of a standing committee meeting without adversely affecting your performance rating. Caution is required. If you pause at the box of donuts in the staff lounge, you risk being cornered by your supervisor. If this occurs, hold the L1 and L2 buttons simultaneously, and the invisibility shield will activate. The invisibility shield will not activate if you’ve eaten one of the powdered donuts.

The Sick Day Excuse

The objective is to take a day off without using a vacation day. You must first accumulate excuses by wandering throughout the digitally rendered landscape collecting as many maladies, viruses, and family emergencies as possible within the allotted time. Use of more than three deceased grandparents may cause the game to lock up.

The Deadline

The hazards of this scenario are the flying deadlines swooshing passed your character as you navigate a maze of stacked file folders and loose paper. Beware of marauding staplers and debilitating paper cuts that can impede your progress.

The Slough of Despond

In this scenario you must calculate the percentage of taxes and miscellaneous deductions taken from your paycheck and your projected retirement income — while playing an ocarina. Once you have completed that calculation, you must locate and open medicine cabinets in darkened corridors until you find and take aspirin. The longer it takes you to find the aspirin, the smaller your pension.

The Retirement Party

Once you reach the Retirement Party, you will open either of two portals. Through one portal is a beach house in Tahiti; through the other you return to the Standing Committee Meeting. We know you will enjoy playing Tommy’s Worst Nightmare®.

Happy New Year, dear reader.