Carpenter's Column: Gender bias in planetary nomenclature: An assessment

On Venus, craters over 20 kilometers in diameter are named for famous women; if they’re under 20 kilometers, then they’ve been given common female names.

Therein lies the problem. No other planet in our solar system exhibits such blatant gender bias. Every physical feature of Venus has a feminine name. From mountains to valleys to "seas," these features are named after river goddesses, sea goddesses, famous women, mythological heroines, goddesses of fate and fortune, fertility and earth, hearth and home, love, war, sky, desert. Not only that, rather than name any feature after a man, the WGPSN even resorts to naming things after miscellaneous goddesses, whatever the heck those are. “Oh, goddess Miscellany, I beseech thee. Help me find my lemon zester in the kitchen junk drawer.”

What’s needed to right this wrong is an infusion of the masculine into the Venusian nomenclature. We need some guy names: The Sea of Chuck, The Mound of Felix, Mare Testosteronae. Maybe sports terminology for lesser features: Chasm of the Sacrifice Fly, Squeeze Play Crater, The Shank Sea.

In light of our cultural sensitivity training and heightened awareness of the perils of gender bias, it is incomprehensible that this should go unchallenged.