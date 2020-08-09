Carpenter's Column: Gender bias in planetary nomenclature: An assessment

Editor’s Note: Tom is on vacation this week. An version of this column appeared on Aug. 3, 2003.
Two dozen planetary satellites have been discovered since 2000. Last month, the 25th General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union met in Sydney, Australia. The Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature (WGPSN) announced names for 24 new moons: 11 for Jupiter, 12 for Saturn, and one for Uranus.
The names for the Jovian moons are associated with Zeus; six are named for his (ahem) “conquests,” and five are named after his daughters. The moons of Saturn were named for Norse, Inuit, or Gallic giants. The new moon of Uranus was named Trinculo, after a character in Shakespeare’s play, The Tempest.
Over the decades, the WGPSN has developed various rules and conventions for naming planetary objects and planetary features. For example, the features of Oberon, the sixth moon of Uranus, are named after Shakespeare’s tragic heroes and places. Craters found on asteroids are named for spas of the world.
Craters on the planet Mercury are named for famous deceased artists, musicians, painters, and authors. On Mars, large craters are named for deceased scientists, writers, or others who have contributed to the study and lore of the Red Planet; small craters are named for villages of the world with a population of less than 100,000.
On Venus, craters over 20 kilometers in diameter are named for famous women; if they’re under 20 kilometers, then they’ve been given common female names.
Therein lies the problem. No other planet in our solar system exhibits such blatant gender bias. Every physical feature of Venus has a feminine name. From mountains to valleys to "seas," these features are named after river goddesses, sea goddesses, famous women, mythological heroines, goddesses of fate and fortune, fertility and earth, hearth and home, love, war, sky, desert. Not only that, rather than name any feature after a man, the WGPSN even resorts to naming things after miscellaneous goddesses, whatever the heck those are. “Oh, goddess Miscellany, I beseech thee. Help me find my lemon zester in the kitchen junk drawer.”
What’s needed to right this wrong is an infusion of the masculine into the Venusian nomenclature. We need some guy names: The Sea of Chuck, The Mound of Felix, Mare Testosteronae. Maybe sports terminology for lesser features: Chasm of the Sacrifice Fly, Squeeze Play Crater, The Shank Sea.
In light of our cultural sensitivity training and heightened awareness of the perils of gender bias, it is incomprehensible that this should go unchallenged.
Once the WGPSN acknowledges this unfair practice (and it is our fervent hope that our lawsuit need not reach the U.S. Supreme Court) and reevaluates its rules and conventions pertaining to the planetary nomenclature of Venus, we are convinced that another important step will have been taken in the continuing quest for homogeneity, not only here on earth, but on Venus and throughout the Solar System. And then, one day, perhaps, gender equity will span the galaxy.
Fight the power!
