Carpenter's Column: From The Wikieuper: Goings on about town

Theatre
The sixth-grade class at the Chicken Springs Elementary School presents a revival of "The Teahouse of the August Moon." John Patrick’s adaptation of Vera Schneider’s novel about the Americanization of Okinawa. The production is admirable in every respect. Buddy Curtis and Felix Wasserman, members of Ms. Schemp’s sixth-grade class, are splendid as representatives of the warring cultures, and Patrick Horsenettle, Curly Otis Mesquite and Meadow Knapweed ably support them. (School gymnasium, Chicken Springs Road. Nightly except Sundays, at 5:40 p.m. Matinee Saturdays at 2:40 p.m.)
Red Fescue presents his one-man show, "Can-Can Can." His dashing choreography and ingenious costumes are the chief assets of this glimpse of 19th-century Montmartre. (On the side of the road, just before the historical monument and viewpoint north of town. Daily, weather permitting).
Museums
Ostrich Society Museum, across from the Grange Hall — An exhibition “Celebrating 16 Years of Ostrich Husbandry” has been extended through April 4.
Also, 30 barbed-wire sculptures, many with biblical themes, comprise a survey of the work of Aloysius Hortense, local rancher and raconteur, through March 30. (Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 4 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 1 p.m.)
Recitals
Theodore Scaup — 4-string banjo. (Grange Hall. Friday, Feb. 11, at 8:30 p.m.)
Horst Cress — Soprano. (Lyle’s barn. Stop at the trading post to check whether river is up. If so, performance will be postponed until such time as road is passable. Otherwise, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 10 p.m.)
Entertainments
Monthly Trading Post Café Symposium. Mr. Pee Wee Russell will host a panel discussion on the care and feeding of contemporary love, couched in the well-chosen words of Ogden Nash and Dorothy Parker, and set to music by Mrs. Evelyn Clarke, formerly of the St. John’s United Methodist Church. Thursday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m.
And don’t forget — Clifton “Big Galleta” Grass and his Tufted Grasses huff and puff in the trading post gift shop on odd Wednesdays, until the cook turns off the grill, or 10 p.m., whichever comes first.
Miscellany
Wikieupians Wed
The former Tansy Ragwort, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Jethro T. Boggs and Mr. Emerson “Ace” Ragwort wed Wilman Redgrass, the son of Mrs. Philomena Redgrass and the late Rev. Tyrone Redgrass, Sr. in a double-ring ceremony at the Grange Hall on Saturday Jan. 9, 2021. A reception for the happy couple was held at the Double Diamond Tavern across the highway from the Chevron Station.
Personal Shopping by Absinth
Absinth Wormwood announces the opening of her Personal Shopping by Absinth, a feed and saddlery supply and errand service. Personal Shopping by Absinth provides her customers with time — time to do other things that make life enjoyable while she shops for grains and hays for all the livestock on your list — she’ll also deliver your eggs and clean your firearms. Located just past milepost 112, on the east side of the highway, past the brown house with the slanted metal roof. Absinth provides services throughout the Big Sandy Valley. Leave a note in the box.
Announcements
Olie Pat Olsen has left Wikieup for good.