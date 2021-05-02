Carpenter's Column: From the mail bag: a usage inquiry

“Dear Mr. Crapentar,

Why do you insist on misusing @$#% in your column? As a schoolteacher it pains me to see such flagrant disregard for usage conventions. If you must resort to @#$%, at least try to use the @#$% word correctly.

Yours truly,

A @#$% English Teacher

P.S. Do you know Dave Barry’s address?”

Dear readers, as you know, every writer and editor worth his ampersand relies on a style guide to govern the expression of linguistic nuance found in the truly great works of literature; such as that which you encounter here.

A style guide is not created in a vacuum. To develop a style guide, a usage panel is convened to debate and resolve the distinctions by which specific words, phrases, and punctuation shall be employed. These intrepid souls, spattered with correcting fluid and red ink, quibble and stipulate like monkish scholiasts to mete and dole unequal grammars unto a savage race.

Members of my usage panel include Mssrs. James Beam, John “Jack” Daniels, and the Gallo brothers, Ernest and Julio. Other members wish to remain anonymous.