Appendix L. Caveats

The first myth of secrecy is that it exists.

People will believe anything if you label it “Classified.”

If it is fixed in a tangible medium of expression, it can be classified.

If it can be classified, it shall be classified.

When in doubt, it shall be classified “Top Secret.”

Whenever you determine a document needs to be classified, there is another document that must be classified first.

The more ridiculous the information-security protocol, the higher probability of success.

In any system with secrets, its value is proportional to the volume of secrets it contains.

A security clearance and a need to know are not synonymous.

The Third Law of Information Security Systems; entropy prevails.

Anyone can keep a secret as long as they are permitted to tell one person at a time.

Every classified document must be someplace.

If there is a possibility that several classified documents will be purloined and released to the public, the first one revealed will be the one that will do the most damage.

If you neglect to follow security protocols long enough, you will surely mishandle documents.

A document that is misclassified will remain misclassified until re-classified “Top Secret.”

Left to themselves, classified documents find the public.

If your security protocols haven’t revealed a breach, you have obviously overlooked something.

If you see that there are four possible ways to mishandle a classified document, and you circumvent these, then a fifth way, for which you are unprepared, will promptly develop.

Security systems always side with the hidden flaw.

It is impossible to make an information-security system foolproof, because fools are so ingenious.

It is more difficult to declassify a document than it is to classify one.

What really matters is the level of secrecy you assign to a document, not the content of the document, per se.

If it is not a secret, then it has been misclassified.

Left to themselves, security protocols go from bad to worse.

Nothing is ever classified for the right reasons.

If it shouldn’t be classified, don’t.

What appears in the newspaper is no longer classified.

A “top-secret” classification is better than an explanation.

The second myth of secrecy is that declassification happens.

Nearly all secrets released to the public are false.

The classification of a secret document diminishes with the square of the number of people who have read the document.

All things being equal, everything should be classified.

Never underestimate the public’s capacity to forget.