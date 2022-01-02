Carpenter's Column: From 'A Field Guide to North American Potholes: Western Edition'

Municipal Streets Family

Common Pothole, small (Swervem avoidus)

Description: A small fleshy pothole with most of the soil beneath the sub-base water soaked and spongy.

Cavity: 1–2’ (30–60 cm) wide; sepals 5, purplish-tinged.

Cracks: 1/2–2” (1.3–5 cm) long, rather neatly round, often with three lobes at the end.

Rubble: Seed-like, about half as thick as broad, in oval heads.

Depth: 2–8” (5–20 cm).

Flowering: January–March.

Habitat: Mostly along residential streets in newer subdivisions.

Range: Limited to locales in urban areas of Coconino Plateau.

Comments: Among the first potholes to bloom each winter. The very smooth, rather fleshy edges are characteristic. Most of the potholes are to some degree benign, but the asphalt is unstable and may expand and deepen if freeze/thaw cycle persists.

Common Pothole, large (Bustem axelus)

Description: Spectacular cavity of crumbling roadbed often confused with small common pothole.

Cavity: Asymmetrical corolla with a flared dark-gray to blackish-blackness 2–4’ (60–120 cm) long and a maximum of 4’ (120 cm) wide, conspicuously erratic in shape with many red and maroon dots on lower side of interior, the rim with 5 short lobes.

Cracks: Largest at base, to 12’ (360 cm) long, ovate with edges scalloped or toothed.

Rubble: Baseball-sized chunks, irregular in shape; heavy.

Depth: 8”–2’ (20–60 cm).

Flowering: January–March.

Habitat: Along older residential streets and other disturbed open sites.

Range: Wyoming; northern Arizona.

Comments: Unlike most potholes introduced by low bidders and inferior workmanship, the large common pothole lends spectacular driving hazards to the vast variety asphalt roadbeds of the Rocky Mountain region. As a heart stimulant, the large common pothole provides a significant adrenal surge that can substitute for regular daily exercise.

Gaping Maw (Swallowem truckus)

Description: Remarkable for its illusory quality when filled with melted snow. The unwary will be surprised and amazed at the irreversible detour provided by these portals to the center of the earth.

Cavity: Symmetrical corolla with placid brackishness to surface area, 4–20+’ (120–600+ cm) long and a maximum of 40’ (1200 cm) wide, shape varies according to volume of traffic swallowed whole during peak season.

Cracks: Largest, 24+’ (720+ cm) long, irregular and radiating like glass fractured by a pellet gun.

Rubble: Melon-sized and larger; dense, heavy, cold to the touch.

Depth: 2’–unknown (60–? cm).

Flowering: January–March.

Habitat: Initially found only in selected novels by Jules Verne, the Gaping Maw has adapted to the roadbeds and parking lots of many western locales.

Range: British Columbia to Mexico, from 100th meridian to Pacific coast.

Comments: Little is known about this variety. Hazardous and unpredictable. Often stocked with trout.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0