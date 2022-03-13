Carpenter's Column: Freelance writer workplace safety: A draft site report

Mr. Carpenter,

Our site tour of your home office has identified several hazards. Listed below are hazards found that must be corrected within 90 days (see OSHA publication 1236.540, Home Office Safety.) The department recognizes that you are the sole proprietor and as such you have no employees other than two cats. As you have provided both cats with their own workstations, with tiny desks and tiny chairs and tiny desk telephones, the violations listed below are specific to your office alone.

Safety Violations

CD-ROM tray used as coffee cup holder. Spill and scalding hazard.

Black cats on lap while typing. This poses several sub-hazards: distortion of ergonomic posture; allergen exposure; risk of puncture wound during kneading preliminaries for lap nap by feline; inducement of false sense of peace, tranquility, and level of talent. (See OSHA Pub. 8927, Talent Limits of Hacks in Nongovernmental Enterprises.)

Unstable stacks of overdue library books (see OSHA Guidelines for Scaffolding and Rigging, publication 56712,398 rev.).

Earwax on paperclip (see also health hazards below). OSHA regulations stipulate that employees shall put nothing in their ears smaller than their elbows.

Moose head is improperly secured to wall mounting. (OSHA Pub. 1939.01, Taxidermy Display Standards.)

Pencils stuck in ceiling pose falling-object hazard.

Radio station tuned to AM station.

Excessive appliance load on surge protector. Inspector notes in his field report the presence of eleven extension cords connected to a six-outlet surge protector. To eliminate the fire hazard, the following items shall be disconnected from the surge protector immediately: table saw; meat slicer; Ab-master electronic muscle stimulus device; toaster; both televisions.

Heaps of wadded 8 1/2” by 11” paper block the only fire exit and exceed allowable weight limit for two-story wooden structure.

Workplace Safety poster defaced. Hand-written Haiku versions of safety standards are not in compliance.

Paper cut hazard. Leather gloves are required while working with or in proximity to 20 lb. bond paper.

Excessively sharp pencil points. Impalement hazard. (See OSHA publication 98754.2: Pencil Point Sharpness Parameters for Non-Industrial Work Sites).

Trip Hazards. A partial list includes: aforementioned extension cords; several commemorative bottle openers; juggling pin; spool of wire; cats; twenty-three unsalted dry-roasted almonds; socks; welder’s mask; snowshoe; ping pong paddle; small portable heater; fourteen catnip mice.

Health Violations

Food crumbs in keyboard (industrial hygienist noted that neither the “i” or the “e” key were operable due to bagel fragments lodged in keyboard).

Ear wax on assorted paper clips. See above.

Half-filled cups of cold coffee containing various mold cultures.

Workplace apparel. Proprietor dresses inappropriately for the workplace. Bathrobe, boxer shorts, t-shirt and bunny slippers do not meet minimum standards for adequate protection from scalding, sharp lead pencils, and feline-inflicted injuries (see safety hazard above).

Dust particles exceed maximum standards for air-borne particulate accumulation by 0.67 centimeters.

Deceased sparrow behind overloaded bookcase. There may be more than one.

Fingernail parings exceed maximum allowable capacity of ashtray.

Ashtray.

Full spittoon. Regular maintenance schedule shall be posted in conspicuous place.

If you have questions or concerns about these findings, please contact our office.

Remember: safety first.

