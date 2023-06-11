Editor’s note: As authoritative as it is, Will C. Barnes’ Arizona Place Names, revised and enlarged by Byrd H. Granger, is not comprehensive. On any topographic map of Arizona there are places the names of which neither thought to include in their catalog. In his continuing effort to serve the commonweal with this weekly ink smudge, our intrepid columnist draws upon his extensive sojourns around the state to provide here an addendum to the work of Barnes and Granger intended to include inconspicuous places that bear conspicuous names.

BURRO MOUNTAIN

El.: 2311’

Loc.: La Paz Z-87

Named after staple of three-item combination plate in every Mexican-food restaurant within the known universe. a.n. Burro Peak, Map: GM-21, Yavapai; Burro Knob, Map: AB-1, Coconino; Burro Butte, Map: X-12, Mohave; Burro Bureau, Map M-32, Pinal; Burro Borough, Map T-3, Maricopa.

CARPETBAGGER CANYON

EL.: 6325’

Loc.: Coconino B-3

Boundary limit of voter gullibility in region. Named for congressional candidates whose shallow roots will transplant poorly in local terrain when fertilized solely by political ambition.

NEKKID SWIMMERS TANK

Loc.: Not Known

The origin of the name has not been learned.

P.O. est. October 1, 1923. Seymour Buttes, p.m. Discont.?

NO MAIL TODAY CREEK

EL.: 7012’

Loc.: Coconino A-14

At the junction of Sutter Creek and Mexican Hat Trail. Collective mailbox station established at this location at the turn of the century. Name probably derived from the experience of early settlers who daily made the arduous journey to their mailboxes only to return home empty handed. Evidence of regular postal service inconclusive.

PHLEGM PEAK

EL.: 8417’

Loc.: Mohave C-14

A favorite among expectoration enthusiasts in the mining district of the area thanks to the velocity and reliability of updrafts coming off the gneiss and schist formations which dominate the topography. Mark Twain is rumored to have hocked a loogie from the peak while sojourning south from Nevada on his way to California. Official records of the time do not corroborate the event.

TROT AND HOLLER WASH

El.: 5200’

Loc.: Yavapai A-2

Named for the vaudeville team of Ferdinand Trot and Wendy Holler, who, after an unsuccessful season in the Catskills (“How do you get to the Catskills? Don’t Practice.”), decamped to Arizona with the intention of starting a cabaret along the toll road that linked Prescott and Fort Mohave. Ms. Holler developed an allergy to horses shortly thereafter and was last seen atop a freight wagon headed to Hardyville and points west. Bereft of Ms. Holler’s presence on the stage of their outdoor amphitheater and stockyard, Mr. Trot resorted to hand puppets. He was shot dead by one Sam Miller during a tiny curtain call.