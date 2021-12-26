Carpenter's Column: Finding the key to my keys

There are many wonderful ways to start a new year, with resolutions, goals, hope, dreams, love. Or you can start it like me.

I can’t find my keys.

How could this have happened? I never lose my keys. The reason I never lose my keys is simple—I have more keys than a Steinway. When I walk, I sound like I’m wearing Texas spurs.

There was a time when I thought the rightful possession of many keys was a sign of power and influence. A prominent man, the president of a university, offered me a different perspective. Having lots of keys, he told me, wasn’t a true measure of responsibility—that comes with having one key that fits every lock. Like I said, I have lots of keys.

That is, until I lost them.

This morning my keys weren’t hanging where they should on the key hook beside the back door. My immediate response was to accuse the cat. I picked her up and stared into her golden eyes until her icy glare made me blink. I’ve looked everywhere only to discover . . .

I did not lose them under the seat of a 1965 Corvette Stingray. I did not lose them while jumping up and down because I won the lottery. I did not lose them while single-handing across the Southern Ocean, or while climbing Everest. I did not lose them in the plush carpeting of the big-winner suite of the MGM Grand. I did not lose them while kneeling to be knighted by the Queen of England.

I did not lose them while performing heart surgery or a piano concerto. I did not lose them during a third encore, or while bowing before a standing ovation. I didn’t lose them on the surface of the moon, or on the ocean floor. They were not pulled from my pocket by zero gravity, 6 G’s, or jealous Elvis impersonators.

They did not drop from my shorts while adoring soccer fans carried me from the field, nor did they hit pavement somewhere along my final push through the Pyrenees during the Tour de France.

I didn’t leave them on the podium during my Nobel acceptance speech. I didn’t lose them during a big dance number. They’re not under a chair in the Lincoln bedroom. Or on the floor of the Oval Office, and I didn’t lose them in the sand during my GQ cover shoot, “Tommy does the Bahamas.” I did not lose them in the deep reaches of the unexplored Amazon jungle, or while carrying on Schweitzer’s work in Africa. IF I called, I bet the Pope hasn’t seen them either.

Then, I realized that the best possible place to lose them is right here, somewhere along the narrow path of my simple life. They’re bound to turn up on the familiar walk to my front door, perhaps, or under the cushion of my favorite chair where I watch the birds at our feeders.

They’re bound to turn up. Sooner or later.

In the meantime, Happy New Year, dear reader.

