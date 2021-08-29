Carpenter's Column: Film as an irreconcilable difference

Editor’s Note: Tom is on vacation this week. A version of this column originally appeared Aug. 30, 2009.

“I don’t think Juanita and I are going to make it,” my ol’ buddy Lamar said. We were feeding his chickens. Actually, he was feeding his chickens. I was seated in a comfortable chair in the shade of the house where I could survey the scene and provide commentary or supervision as the situation required.

I said. “After all these years? After all you’ve been through together?”

Lamar held a chicken like a football and scratched the top of its receptive little head. “If you’d asked me yesterday, I would have said Juanita and I were soul mates destined to live together for the rest of this life and the next two.”

“Whoa,” I said, “let’s not overstate the case. Who have you been reading, Khalil Gibran?”

Lamar held the chicken before him like a mirror. “Robert Browning,” he said, “and Linda Barry.” Then, looking into the chicken’s eyes, he said, “Who’s a chicken? Are you a chicken? Yes, you are. Yes, you are a chicken.”

I gave them a moment.

“So, what has caused this sudden loss of affection?”