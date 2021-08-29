Carpenter's Column: Film as an irreconcilable difference

Editor’s Note: Tom is on vacation this week. A version of this column originally appeared Aug. 30, 2009.
“I don’t think Juanita and I are going to make it,” my ol’ buddy Lamar said. We were feeding his chickens. Actually, he was feeding his chickens. I was seated in a comfortable chair in the shade of the house where I could survey the scene and provide commentary or supervision as the situation required.
I said. “After all these years? After all you’ve been through together?”
Lamar held a chicken like a football and scratched the top of its receptive little head. “If you’d asked me yesterday, I would have said Juanita and I were soul mates destined to live together for the rest of this life and the next two.”
“Whoa,” I said, “let’s not overstate the case. Who have you been reading, Khalil Gibran?”
Lamar held the chicken before him like a mirror. “Robert Browning,” he said, “and Linda Barry.” Then, looking into the chicken’s eyes, he said, “Who’s a chicken? Are you a chicken? Yes, you are. Yes, you are a chicken.”
I gave them a moment.
“So, what has caused this sudden loss of affection?”
The chicken blinked. Lamar shook his head. He placed the hen on the ground. “We were relaxing at home on the couch watching television,” Lamar said, “when the greatest Western movie ever made came on Turner Classics. No commercials. Just as God and John Sturges intended.”
We spoke reverently and in unison. “The Magnificent Seven.”
I lamented, “Oh, man, I missed it. Letterbox?”
Lamar nodded. “Charles Lang, cinematographer.”
I nodded. “Charles Lang, Cinematographer.
In two-part harmony we said, “We deal in lead, mister.”
I recited, “Places you’re tied down to — none. People with a hold on you — none. Men you step aside for — none.”
Lamar added, “Insults swallowed — none. Enemies — none.”
“No enemies?” said I.
Responded Lamar, “Alive.”
Returning from that place we had momentarily gone, I said, “So?”
“So,” Lamar said, “Juanita has never seen the movie.”
“What? How is that possible?” I asked.
Lamar shrugged. “Beats me. Catholic education. About halfway through the movie she starts leafing through a magazine.”
“What?”
“It was like I was watching an Olympic badminton match, or Horizon,” Lamar said. “So, after the film ended, I asked her why she stopped watching. She said she didn’t get it.”
“She doesn’t get 'The Magnificent Seven?'”
“Apparently not.” Lamar put the chicken feed in the shed and sat on his haunches in the shade with me. “How does somebody not get 'The Magnificent Seven?'”
We pondered the imponderable. Lamar split grass blades with his thumbnail. I whittled to a point the end of a small stick. Sometimes, he shook his head. Sometimes, I shook mine. With popping knees, Lamar stood. “I just don’t get it.”
I said, “She’s a good partner for you, man. Be patient, someday she’ll understand.”
Lamar stretched his neck with a slow roll of his head. “Maybe. We’ll see.”
We parted, sharing one more quote.
“I have been offered a lot for my work, but never everything.”