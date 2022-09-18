Carpenter's Column: Fifty years is a long time

“How was the reunion,” I asked my ol’ buddy Lamar. We were in his backyard trying to revive his snow blower for the coming winter.

“You should have gone,” he said. “It’s been fifty years. The water under the bridge reached the sea a long time ago.”

“I don’t know,” I said. I did know, but I wasn’t going to say it. “So, was it worth the fuss and bother?”

“There wasn’t much of either, now that you mention it,” he said. “I hadn’t been to any high school reunion.”

“Me, neither. So why this one?”

“Well,” he scratched the top of his head with the hand that lifted his cap. “Fifty years is a long time. I thought, what the heck. It’s not that long a trip and maybe it would be good to see those folks one more time.”

“Did you see anybody we knew?”

“Not at first. Fifty years is a long time. I didn’t recognize a soul as they came trickling in. Nobody had name tags, so there was a lot of puzzled looks as we approached one another.”

I tried to imagine it but couldn’t.

“Funny thing, though, and this was worth the whole danged shebang if you ask me.” He pointed at his toolbox. “Hand me that crescent. No. The other one.”

“How many crescent wrenches you got in this box?”

“Enough.”

“Too many,” I said. “You were saying?”

“Right. I realized something after the first couple of times a stranger shook my hand or gave me a hug. Tanzy Baxter.”

“She came to the reunion?”

Lamar raised his eyebrows and smiled. “Uh-huh.”

“How’d she look?”

“She’s got some hard miles on her, but that’s my point,” Lamar said. “I didn’t recognize her, at first. Until she smiled. Then I saw her, The Tanzy Baxter. Cheerleader. Heartbreaker.”

“Dimples and all?”

“Yup. Dimples and all.”

“Huh,” I said. “Tanzy Baxter.”

“Smiles don’t age,” Lamar said. “Who knew?”

“Anybody ask about me?”

“It was kinda noisy and people were drinking and moving about like hummingbirds,” Lamar said.

“So, no.”

He shrugged and said, “You shoulda gone.”

I still wasn’t sure I missed what I missed. Although, truth be told, a hug from Tanzy Baxter might have made the difference.

“Another thing,” Lamar said. “I had a couple of conversations with classmates who remembered my parents and spoke fondly of them to me.”

“No kidding,” I said. “Who’dda thought.”

“Small town. Everybody knew everybody,” Lamar shook his head. “But there I was listening to their stories of my dad and mom and then I found myself sharing my memories of their dads and moms, too.”

“I loved your parents,” I said. Dante, his dad, ran a gas station and was as hard as a hood ornament. Beatrice worked with my mom at the bank. “I would have liked to have heard those stories.”

“You shoulda come,” he said. “Tanzy Baxter.”

“Tanzy Baxter.”