Carpenter's Column: Feeling fine, thank you for asking

I was in a traffic accident once. My injuries were serious enough that I took to court the trucking company responsible. During cross examination the attorney representing the trucking company asked me, “Didn’t you say at the scene of the accident, ‘I’m fine’?”

I said, “I’ll tell you what happened. I had just loaded my favorite mule Bessie into the ... ”

“I didn’t ask you for any details,” the attorney said. “Just answer the question. Did you or did you not say, ‘I’m fine,’ at the scene of the accident?”

I said, “Well, yes, but I had just got Bessie into the trailer and I was driving down the road ... “

The attorney stopped my testimony and turned to the judge.

“Your Honor, I am trying to establish the fact that at the scene of the accident, this man told the highway patrol officer that he was fine. Now several weeks after the accident, he is trying to sue my client for his injuries. I believe he is a fraud. Please tell him to simply answer my question.”

By this time, I could tell the judge was interested in what I had to say. She said, “I’d like to hear what Mr. Carpenter has to say about his favorite mule, Bessie.”

I said, “I had just loaded my favorite mule, Bessie, into the trailer and was driving her down the road when this huge semitruck and trailer ran a stop sign and T-boned my truck. I was thrown out of my truck into a ditch. Bessie was thrown out of her trailer into the ditch across the road from me. I was hurting badly and didn’t want to move. I could hear ol’ Bessie moaning and groaning.

“About then, a highway patrol officer arrived on the scene. He started over to me, but he heard Bessie groaning and went over to her. He looked at her for a moment, then pulled out his handgun and shot her.

“Then he came back across the road toward me with the gun in his hand and asked me, ‘How are you feeling?’”

Speaking of feeling fine. A new pot dispensary has opened on Santa Fe Avenue. The parking lot suggests business is brisk. I remember when a retail shop, Happy Trails, opened near the NAU campus. It sold bongs and pipes and other pot-smoking paraphernalia. A vociferous public forced the store to close.

Now pot is legal and abundant. What does that mean for the future? Nobody’s going to jail for possession. Previous pot convictions can be expunged. And nobody must rely on the man “who hangs out down on Alvarado Street by the Pioneer Chicken stand.”

I smoked pot years ago. That’s a sentence I never thought I’d write for the public. It serves as my bona fides as I express my uneasiness with this evolutionary step in society. Yes, of course, it is foolish to extrapolate from the personal to the universal, but I have to say, it is cause for concern. We shall see.