Here’s a little math to wrap our heads around this Sunday. On this date in 1775, 248 years ago, my great-great-great-great-great grandfather Ezra Twitchell joined the 12th Massachusetts Regiment under the command of Col. Edmund Phinney.

My unquenchable optimism extrapolates 248 years hence to the year 2271, when my great-great-great-great-great grandson will be alive and well and, presumably, oblivious of me and of dear Ol’ Ezra.

So, what’s your point, Tommy? Time marches on. Ol’ Ezra was 29 years old when he answered the call to join the American Revolution. I’m almost 70 and doing battle with a woodpecker who would destroy my house. Other than that, I’m pretty much an inveterate putterer with a sweet tooth and a newsprint fixation. None of these predilections would inspire my future progeny to wonder about the guy halfway back to Ezra, the patriot.

Memories fade. What gets handed down, gets handed down, until the inevitable garage sale and the tossing out of great-grandpa’s box of junk.

I know because I’ve done it myself. “Five bucks for the ratchet set if you’ll take this box of miscellaneous crap and get it out my garage.”

Then again, perhaps chance will prevail and by some twist of fate little Tommy Somebody (Will Tom still be a first-name choice for offspring a quarter of a millennium from now?) will be studying his elementary school Genetics and Gene Sequencing lesson.

“OK, class. Now, using your retinal enhancement goggles, scan the sequence you’ve isolated. What does your pre-frontal cortex projector reveal?

“Yes, Tommy? What is it? You just went to the restroom. I know it was Red Bull Thursday in the cafeteria. That is no excuse. Very well. Here’s your hall pass bar code. And no levitating. Get back here forthwith. We have standardized testing again next week.”

(Two hundred and fifty years of at least one stable genetic trait ... I ponder whether ol’ Ezra had similar bladder/attention deficit propensities.)

“There you are. It’s about time. I was wondering what took you so long. I was about to send the Roomba to find you. Yes, yes. Take your seat. Everyone else has reported their findings. What do you have to report, Tommy? Interesting. You have an ancestor who’s your namesake. Isn’t that something. What have you learned about him? Have you scanned Wiki-wiki-wiki? Very good.

“Further? You’ve gone all the way back to the founding of the country? Hum. How about that. Good boy, Tommy.

“Now class, let’s put away your genetics equipment and open your phonics ports located at your left inferior occipital lobe. Your other left inferior occipital lobe, Tommy. Now, Tommy, please read aloud the passage I’m projecting to you telepathically. What? What about your namesake ancestor? He had a woodpecker? What? Oh, he hated a woodpecker. Why on earth would someone hate a woodpecker? Seems silly, don’t you think?

“After all woodpeckers have been in charge of the entire planet for over 100 years.”