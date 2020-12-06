Carpenter's Column: Enjoy your stay at Chez Carpenter

To insure your visit is as pleasant as possible, please adhere to the following guidelines.
The woman across the street who stares at you whenever you step outside is Ms. Ima Nimby. She’s harmless, but highly inquisitive and sensitive to noise. Yes, those are night-vision binoculars and, yes, that is a parabolic microphone in her hand attached to the headphones she wears. You can expect her to call local law enforcement with a noise complaint at least once; three times on a holiday weekend. The man she yells at is not a yardman; it is her husband.
We have a 40-gallon hot water heater. If you run out of hot water while conducting your morning ablutions, please don’t be alarmed. We have a 40-gallon hot water heater.
Yes, it is a large ficus. It was a wedding gift. It continues to thrive despite our best efforts to the contrary. Please do not move the furniture closer to it or sit within its shade. Have you, perchance, seen the musical “Little Shop of Horrors”? Forewarned is forearmed.
We have three cats who do not travel well. They reside in the spare bedroom at the end of the hall. We have taken the necessary steps to insure their self-sufficiency throughout your stay. You should, however, be accommodating of impromptu nocturnal visits, by the Siamese in particular. Her name is Chubby. For safety’s sake, if you must remove her from the bed, lift with your legs.
The television/VCR/Roku configuration is explained as follows: to watch cable television, use the remote control labeled “Kitchen TV.” No, we don’t have a TV in the kitchen; we did, but now we don’t. To watch streaming services, use the Roku remote control. The username is ima.nimby@aol.com; the password is 1234. Streaming is optimal after 8 p.m. or when the lights go out in the house across the street. Call it a coincidence.
The soundbar remote control is the small one. The battery compartment lid is held in place with tape. You can’t miss it.
Internet service is available free of charge. The username is ima.nimby@aol.com. The password is 1234.
Miscellaneous. Jiggling the handle usually works. The plunger is under the sink in the bathroom. We assume no risk if you play with the Lawn Darts. The herd of goats in the back yard are tended by a delightful young 4-H girl who lives down the block. You are welcome to use the backyard. Shoes are recommended and you should keep an eye on the billy goat. He’s a sneaky one. Standing on the picnic table usually works. The outdoor grill is available for your use. Follow the starting instructions closely. A clear exit strategy is recommended. Keep your eye on the billy goat.
Towels and linens are fresh. We have adhered to CDC cleaning guidelines prior to your arrival.
For the quickest response in the event of an emergency, step onto the front porch and wave your arms. Mrs. Nimby will call 911 for you.
Enjoy your stay.
