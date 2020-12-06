Carpenter's Column: Enjoy your stay at Chez Carpenter

To insure your visit is as pleasant as possible, please adhere to the following guidelines.

The woman across the street who stares at you whenever you step outside is Ms. Ima Nimby. She’s harmless, but highly inquisitive and sensitive to noise. Yes, those are night-vision binoculars and, yes, that is a parabolic microphone in her hand attached to the headphones she wears. You can expect her to call local law enforcement with a noise complaint at least once; three times on a holiday weekend. The man she yells at is not a yardman; it is her husband.

We have a 40-gallon hot water heater. If you run out of hot water while conducting your morning ablutions, please don’t be alarmed. We have a 40-gallon hot water heater.

Yes, it is a large ficus. It was a wedding gift. It continues to thrive despite our best efforts to the contrary. Please do not move the furniture closer to it or sit within its shade. Have you, perchance, seen the musical “Little Shop of Horrors”? Forewarned is forearmed.