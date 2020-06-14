Carpenter's Column: Down here in the nitty-gritty

Peel back the layers of any professional activity and you’ll find a simple answer to the question, “why?” Maybe it’s anger issues, maybe it’s family tradition or simply the visceral pleasure derived from kicking the stuffing out of a ball. Over time we, we acquire additional reasons, larger, nobler (perhaps) than merely the visceral thrill of twisting a wrench or sewing a straight hem. Then again, deep down, some of us were just born to boogie.
For me, in my business, it boils down to a love of words. Big words. Small words. Wordplay. Discovering a beautiful word is like winning a beautiful marble. Remember marbles? I lost mine. Budda bing. I’ll be here all week. Try the veal.
My mother often asked me for a word’s definition. When I admitted I didn’t know it, she wondered aloud how “with all those years of college you don’t know the definition of [insert here any of a gazillion words the definitions of which I don’t know]. My only response was to remind her that we both know where the dictionary is in her house. And Tommy gets cold soup for supper.
We all have winced when a chat goes awry because a) a big word is used improperly by our companion, or b) we ourselves have done the same thing, or c) our companion is sailing full steam ahead with a string of words mostly or completely foreign to our experience.
Let us forgive ourselves and others. For many of us language is an intoxicant. We imbibe liberally and with gusto, even when we spill it on the carpet, even if we do so alone with the drapes drawn. So what, if we laugh aloud to ourselves and in the company of our cats when an apt phrase distills a moment of our lives? Life is short.
Laurence Urdang, in his foreword to “The New York Times Everyday Reader’s Dictionary of Misunderstood, Misused, and Mispronounced Words" (New York: Black Dog and Leventhal Publishers: 2002), wrote:
“Not a succedaneum for satisfying the nympholepsy of nullifidians, it is hoped that the haecceity of this enchiridion of arcane and recondite sesquipedalian items will appeal to the oniomania of an eximious Gemeinschaft whose legerity and sophrosyne, whose Sprachgefühl and orexis will find more than a fugacious fulfillment among it its felicific pages.”
Oy. Nobody wants to be cornered by Uncle Urdang at a wedding reception, but we can see his obvious delight in the wholesale manner in which the English language luxuriates in appropriated words, words to assist us, Adam’s ancestors, with the more nuanced aspects of his never-ending task.
For example, the German word “Gemeinschaft” means “a fellowship of people having similar tastes or a common identity.” And “Sprachgefühl” is a German noun meaning “an instinctive grasp of the spirit of a language, especially consciousness of what is acceptable usage in a particular language‘s grammar or idiom.”
There you go; two freebies. When you’ve finished with The New York Times Crossword Puzzle, you can stay limber and decipher Mr. Urdang’s message.
