Carpenter's Column: Down here in the nitty-gritty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peel back the layers of any professional activity and you’ll find a simple answer to the question, “why?” Maybe it’s anger issues, maybe it’s family tradition or simply the visceral pleasure derived from kicking the stuffing out of a ball. Over time we, we acquire additional reasons, larger, nobler (perhaps) than merely the visceral thrill of twisting a wrench or sewing a straight hem. Then again, deep down, some of us were just born to boogie.

For me, in my business, it boils down to a love of words. Big words. Small words. Wordplay. Discovering a beautiful word is like winning a beautiful marble. Remember marbles? I lost mine. Budda bing. I’ll be here all week. Try the veal.

My mother often asked me for a word’s definition. When I admitted I didn’t know it, she wondered aloud how “with all those years of college you don’t know the definition of [insert here any of a gazillion words the definitions of which I don’t know]. My only response was to remind her that we both know where the dictionary is in her house. And Tommy gets cold soup for supper.

We all have winced when a chat goes awry because a) a big word is used improperly by our companion, or b) we ourselves have done the same thing, or c) our companion is sailing full steam ahead with a string of words mostly or completely foreign to our experience.