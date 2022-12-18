Carpenter's Column: Don’t panic, we still have a week

“Thank you, thank you,” said my wife. “What an honest little boy you are.” She opened her purse. “That’s odd,” she said. “I’m sure I had a 20-dollar bill, but now I have 20, one-dollar bills.”
The boy smiled sweetly and said, “Yes, ma’am. The last time I found a lady’s purse she didn’t have change for a reward.”
I like it when my wife makes shopping easy. This year she told me, “All I want for Christmas is a roll of duct tape, some rope and a large sturdy bag.” I can’t wait to see what she gets me.
Shopping makes me hungry. I convinced my wife we should take a lunch break. We were seated in a booth. In the booth next to us sat a father and his two young sons who were, maybe, 4 and 6 years of age. The waitress asked the boys what they wanted to eat. The older boy said, “I want a #%@ cheeseburger.” The father swatted the boy on the back of his head. This shocked us, and the waitress. Flustered, she asked the younger boy what he wanted for lunch. He replied, “I’m sure not getting the cheeseburger.”
We ran into a friend of my wife. We chatted a bit. She said, “A couple of years ago, I stopped reminding my kids to send thank you notes. Consequently, that year my mother didn’t receive a thank you note for the Christmas checks she sent the kids. Then, last year, they all went to visit her and personally thank her.” I was impressed. “What triggered that change in behavior?” She smiled and said, “My mother didn’t sign the checks.”
My wife needed to use the Ladies room, so I milled about smartly nearby. I overheard two men talking. The heavy one said, “I bought my wife a beautiful diamond ring for Christmas.” His tall friend looked surprised. “I thought she wanted one of those sporty four-wheel-drive vehicles.” The friend nodded, “She did,” and then he shrugged. “But where am I going to find a fake Jeep?”
Dear readers, we have many, many nonprofit organizations doing good work in the community. We encourage you to support the organizations of your choice in this season of giving.
Northern Arizona University President José Cruz Rivera takes his traditional graduation selfie Friday morning during winter commencement.
Students of the College of the Environment, Forestry, and Natural Sciences stand in recognition of their academic achievements Friday morning during Northern Arizona University's 2022 winter commencement.
Valerie Pietrczak holds her diploma in the air as she steps off the stage after receiving degrees in strategic communication and modern languages Friday morning during Northern Arizona University's 2022 winter commencement. For a video and an online photo gallery of graduation in the Walkup Skydome, visit azdailysun.com. For more photos, see Page A8.
The Northern Arizona University Walkup Skydome is filled with students and their friends and families Friday morning during winter graduation ceremonies.
The big screens inside of NAU's Walkup Skydome congratulate graduating Lumberjacks Friday morning during winter commencement.
Friday is a big day for one Northern Arizona University graduate who celebrated receiving her degree on her birthday.
Aly Holbrook waves to her friends and family in the crowd in NAU's Walkup Skydome Friday morning during winter commencement.
Kiara Pahovama waves to her family after receiving a master's degree in educational leadership Friday morning during NAU's 2022 winter commencement.
Sadie Petterson receives a master's degree in elementary education Friday during NAU's graduation in the Walkup Skydome.
Northern Arizona University President José Cruz Rivera congratulates graduates as they walk the stage in the Walkup Skydome Friday morning during the school's winter commencement.
Vivianna Perez waves to the crowd after receiving her nursing degree Friday morning during NAU's 2022 winter commencement.
Joseph Grono shows off his diploma as he walks off the stage in the Walkup Skydome after receiving his degree in communication studies Friday morning during NAU's winter commencement.
Douglas Arteaga celebrates as he walks off the stage in the Walkup Skydome after receiving his master's degree in Spanish Friday morning during Northern Arizona University's 2022 winter commencement.
