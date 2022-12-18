Carpenter's Column: Don’t panic, we still have a week

I accompanied my wife to the mall to shop for Christmas gifts. The mall was crowded, and we became separated. I figured we’d find each other eventually. She called my cellphone. She sounded concerned.

“Where are you?” she asked.

I replied, “Do you remember the jewelry store we went into about five years ago with that diamond necklace we couldn’t afford, and I told you I would get it for you someday?”

She let out a small gasp and choked up.

“Yes,” she said. “I do remember that shop.”

“Good,” I said, “I’m in the bar next door.”

We reconnected and I offered to carry her packages. That’s when she discovered she didn’t have her purse. Frantic, we retraced her steps. A little boy approached us carrying her purse.

“Thank you, thank you,” said my wife. “What an honest little boy you are.” She opened her purse. “That’s odd,” she said. “I’m sure I had a 20-dollar bill, but now I have 20, one-dollar bills.”

The boy smiled sweetly and said, “Yes, ma’am. The last time I found a lady’s purse she didn’t have change for a reward.”

I like it when my wife makes shopping easy. This year she told me, “All I want for Christmas is a roll of duct tape, some rope and a large sturdy bag.” I can’t wait to see what she gets me.

Shopping makes me hungry. I convinced my wife we should take a lunch break. We were seated in a booth. In the booth next to us sat a father and his two young sons who were, maybe, 4 and 6 years of age. The waitress asked the boys what they wanted to eat. The older boy said, “I want a #%@ cheeseburger.” The father swatted the boy on the back of his head. This shocked us, and the waitress. Flustered, she asked the younger boy what he wanted for lunch. He replied, “I’m sure not getting the cheeseburger.”

We ran into a friend of my wife. We chatted a bit. She said, “A couple of years ago, I stopped reminding my kids to send thank you notes. Consequently, that year my mother didn’t receive a thank you note for the Christmas checks she sent the kids. Then, last year, they all went to visit her and personally thank her.” I was impressed. “What triggered that change in behavior?” She smiled and said, “My mother didn’t sign the checks.”

My wife needed to use the Ladies room, so I milled about smartly nearby. I overheard two men talking. The heavy one said, “I bought my wife a beautiful diamond ring for Christmas.” His tall friend looked surprised. “I thought she wanted one of those sporty four-wheel-drive vehicles.” The friend nodded, “She did,” and then he shrugged. “But where am I going to find a fake Jeep?”

Dear readers, we have many, many nonprofit organizations doing good work in the community. We encourage you to support the organizations of your choice in this season of giving.

