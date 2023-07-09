“What’s this?” I asked my ol’ buddy Lamar. We were in his apartment digging through some boxes looking for his passport. The previous night spent quaffing Foster’s Lager culminated in his decision to move to Australia.

So, there we were the next morning in his living room, with wooden brains and sour stomachs, pawing through dusty cardboard boxes.

“What’s what?” Lamar said.

I held up a faded newspaper clipping. He took it from me. I watched him read. “Huh. It’s a wedding announcement. My first marriage.”

With a grunt he handed the clipping back to me.

---

October 29, 1972. Ruth Ann Bukowski the daughter of Cephus “Chic” Bukowski of Chloride, Ariz., and the late Ethel Bukowski, was married yesterday afternoon at her father’s mining camp in the Cerbat Mountains to Lamar T. Lamar, the son of Beatrice and Dante Lamar of Wikieup, Ariz. The Rev. Ernest T. Loreen, of the First United Congregational Church of the Big Sandy River, officiated.

The bride and bridegroom, 16 and 18 respectively, met at the Chicken Springs School, where they both graduated.

The bride is keeping her name. Ms. Bukowski wore a beautiful white chiffon floor-length wedding dress sewn by her Aunt Trixie Melton, whose skill with needle and thread is renowned throughout the valley.

She is employed by the A Bar C pistachio farm as bookkeeper and horticulturist. She received certificates in accounting and horticultural arts through correspondence courses from the Biloxi School of Bartending and is a candidate for an additional certificate in beekeeping from the Apiary Institute of Arizona. She is also chairwoman of the junior associates at the Cattleman’s Museum and Convenience Store.

The bridegroom is employed as a wrangler for the Cofer Hot Springs Guest Ranch, pending the fall roundup on the Wagon Bow Ranch and other cattle-raising enterprises along the Sandy and on Bozarth Mesa, above Burro Creek. A young man of ambitious aspirations, the bridegroom is known throughout the valley as a youth with great potential. He was taught to work cattle under the tutelage of John Cook, the late owner of the Circle B Cattle Company. Any young man who had the privilege to ride for John Cook is bound to find success in this world. The groom’s skill with horse and rope are well thought of in the community and his fun-loving nature makes him an excellent hand to have along on a drive.

His mother Beatrice is a homemaker, midwife and broker of unofficial news. She raises chickens and delivers eggs to families through the valley. Her rhubarb pie wins the blue ribbon at the county fair every year. Two of her quilts are on permanent display in the community center. His father Dante is a retired mechanic who can be found daily providing impromptu consulting on politics and automotive repair at Wikieup Auto and Truck.

The couple will spend their honeymoon at the Fancher cow camp downstream from Six-Mile Crossing. It is a first marriage for both.