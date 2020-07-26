Carpenter's Column: Dear Dr. Ragwort, I hope you are well

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I like to keep up with the goings-on at my alma mater, The Biloxi School of Bartending (Style note: “The” is always used with the first reference to the institution.) The seven years of my undergraduate education were among the best years of my life. I continue to receive the alumni newsletter and I make modest annual contributions to various scholarship programs.

You may be surprised to learn that I have maintained a correspondence with one of my favorite professors. Dr. Tansy Ragwort is still on the faculty. She recently received recognition for 50 years of service to the institution. She was the assistant chair of the English department when I attended and she became my faculty adviser when I switched my major to English from Enology — better to read about alcoholic writers than to develop into a discerning lush writing bad poems on bar napkins.

In a recent epistle, Dr. Ragwort responded to my inquiry about the school and how it was addressing the pandemic for the coming semester. She replied:

Dear Thomas, thank you for your kind missive. I am always gratified to hear from former students, even from those, like yourself, whose academic performance did not inspire confidence in the future. I see that you still struggle with the subjunctive mood. If you were more careful in how you express wishes, then you might find the concept less elusive.