Carpenter's Column: Dear Dr. Ragwort, I hope you are well

I like to keep up with the goings-on at my alma mater, The Biloxi School of Bartending (Style note: “The” is always used with the first reference to the institution.) The seven years of my undergraduate education were among the best years of my life. I continue to receive the alumni newsletter and I make modest annual contributions to various scholarship programs.
You may be surprised to learn that I have maintained a correspondence with one of my favorite professors. Dr. Tansy Ragwort is still on the faculty. She recently received recognition for 50 years of service to the institution. She was the assistant chair of the English department when I attended and she became my faculty adviser when I switched my major to English from Enology — better to read about alcoholic writers than to develop into a discerning lush writing bad poems on bar napkins.
In a recent epistle, Dr. Ragwort responded to my inquiry about the school and how it was addressing the pandemic for the coming semester. She replied:
Dear Thomas, thank you for your kind missive. I am always gratified to hear from former students, even from those, like yourself, whose academic performance did not inspire confidence in the future. I see that you still struggle with the subjunctive mood. If you were more careful in how you express wishes, then you might find the concept less elusive.
But you did not write to me for instruction, no matter how much you need it, did you? You wrote to inquire about the school and our attempts to adapt to and cope with the pandemic.
Frankly, I haven’t any idea how we’re adapting and coping. Last spring, like everywhere else, Biloxi adopted online instruction to finish the semester. Now, with the fall term on the horizon, we continue to struggle to find our way forward.
We’re stuck somewhere between Woody Allen and Immanuel Kant. Woody said, “I have no idea what I am doing, but incompetence has never prevented me from plunging in with enthusiasm.” While Kant’s categorical imperative admonishes us to “act only on that maxim through which we can at the same time will that it should become a universal law.” Somewhere in between, I am supposed to find a method by which to teach my usual courses under these most unusual circumstances.
Sensible classroom-instruction plans have proved elusive. Thus, as have my colleagues in the department, I have risen to the challenge and have embraced online learning. Our dismal technology budget being what it is, we have all been issued a pair of hand puppets as teaching aids. I have been practicing with a pair of puppets that were sewn and given to me by a former student. She was an “A” student, so I doubt you would have known her. They are lovely and work nicely to explain commedia dell’ arte and enliven selected scenes from the plays of Shakespeare. You remember Shakespeare, don’t you, Thomas? Ah, but you are a journalist, so I think not. With kind regards, I remain, Tansy Ragwort, Ph.D.
