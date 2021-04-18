Carpenter's Column: Dancing with my Momma

There was nothing my mother enjoyed as much as going for a drive in the country. Occasionally, I would take her out for an afternoon. She would tell me which direction to go and away we went.
We might end up having lunch in Chloride or poking around the Big Sandy River below Wikieup. Wherever we went she would look out the window and read signs aloud: “Willow Beach;” “Nothing, Arizona;” or she’d share a story about her brother Harry or her father, Dan.
It was like we were alive inside a home movie of her memories. I had been reared on her recollections, so the stories she told were familiar to me, but not in a tiresome way. There was a narrative thread, episodic yet connected, like the obsidian beads of a necklace I bought for her at a truck stop when I was a little boy.
One Saturday afternoon, we had meandered along the dusty tracks in the hills above Upper Trout Creek and followed Silver Springs Road under I-40 to the Hackberry cutoff. We ended up on Route 66 and took a right to look at some old ranch houses that were home to children she knew as a child.
The sun was low and we were getting tired. Time to turn around and head home. We’d had a nice drive. No friction. No tension.
As we approached the bend where the highway swings northwest, Mom said, “Cold beer. Country dancing.”
There, off the road to the right, sat a small single-story white building with bars on the windows and the words she’d read aloud painted on the wall.
“Don and I used to come out here,” she said. Don was her second husband. He’d died three years earlier.
I pulled off the highway and stopped in the parking lot. My old truck fit right in with the two others already there.
“Let’s go in,” I said. “We could use a little break.”
It was difficult to imagine how such an establishment could make a go of it here in the sticks, but the door was open and the lights were on. Willie Nelson was singing from the jukebox about his sister coming home and how “Momma’s gon’ let her sleep the whole day long.”
The bartender was a woman, close to my Mother in age, tanned dark and wearing a blue peasant blouse and turquoise jewelry. An elderly man and a woman sat together at the bar drinking bottles of beer. They looked over their shoulders as we entered.
“Barbie?” the woman said as she turned around and smiled.
“Evelyn?” They embraced. Introductions were made. Evelyn was a friend from high school. Frank, her husband, had known Don. And, yes, I was Tommy, her eldest.
By the time the sun had set, we were seated at a corner table. Stories flew like blue jays in a glade. And when Frank played “Kansas City” on the jukebox, what’s a son to do but dance with his Momma?