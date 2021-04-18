Carpenter's Column: Dancing with my Momma

There was nothing my mother enjoyed as much as going for a drive in the country. Occasionally, I would take her out for an afternoon. She would tell me which direction to go and away we went.

We might end up having lunch in Chloride or poking around the Big Sandy River below Wikieup. Wherever we went she would look out the window and read signs aloud: “Willow Beach;” “Nothing, Arizona;” or she’d share a story about her brother Harry or her father, Dan.

It was like we were alive inside a home movie of her memories. I had been reared on her recollections, so the stories she told were familiar to me, but not in a tiresome way. There was a narrative thread, episodic yet connected, like the obsidian beads of a necklace I bought for her at a truck stop when I was a little boy.

One Saturday afternoon, we had meandered along the dusty tracks in the hills above Upper Trout Creek and followed Silver Springs Road under I-40 to the Hackberry cutoff. We ended up on Route 66 and took a right to look at some old ranch houses that were home to children she knew as a child.

The sun was low and we were getting tired. Time to turn around and head home. We’d had a nice drive. No friction. No tension.