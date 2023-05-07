“How’s your sobriety going?” I asked my ol’ buddy Lamar.

His head bobbled side to side the way folks do. “I still get a tad thirsty from time to time.”

“That so?”

“Those danged beers-on-a-beach advertisements—” his voice trailed off.

Ah, yes. Tropical beaches. Frolicking every-persons. Beer.

“I don’t know how you do it,” I said.

“Do what?”

“Not drink alcohol.”

Lamar said nothing as he seemed to look intently at something I couldn’t see.

I felt a thirst rising, but I stayed where we were, leaning against his truck parked in front of my house. I looked at my watch. It was five o’clock somewhere.

“Funny thing, isn’t it?” Lamar said. “The role alcohol has had in our lives.”

Uh-oh. Maybe I should have inquired instead about the weather or his thoughts on the proposed hospital complex.

He said, “Remember when we were kids? Every adult male we knew drank alcohol. Our dads, our coaches, our teachers. It was endemic to our upbringing.”

“Endemic?”

“What? I can’t exercise an expanded vocabulary?”

“Sorry.” My thirst increased. I looked longingly at my front door. “You were saying?”

“It was just a question of time,” he said. “Right? It wasn’t a question if we’d drink alcohol. It was only a question of when we would start.”

“High school.”

He nodded. "Right. Boys will be boys. Boys will be men. If you’re going to be a man, well then, men know how to hold their liquor.”

“So, we learned how to do it,” I said.

“The hard way,” Lamar said.

A cumulonimbus of memories cast a slow shadow across my mind. Ugh. “We had some good times,” I said.

“That we did.”

I tensed up. “So, what? Are you turning into a member of a 21st-century temperance movement?” Man, I could use a cold one right about then.

“Calm down,” Lamar said. “It’s just an interesting situation to consider. Back when I was drinking, I can recall meeting folks who didn’t drink. I was as puzzled as you are. How? Why? Then I realized it doesn’t matter why or how they don’t drink. What mattered was why I was drinking.”

I stepped away from his truck. Maybe if I feigned a need to hit the head.

He said, “Imagine if alcohol hadn’t been an integral part of our upbringing, if our self-concept of masculinity and manhood had not included a mandate to learn how to hold our liquor, and how to show up for work and sweat out the booze.”

I’d had enough. “I gotta hit the head. I’m gonna grab a beer. Do you want a soda or something?”

Lamar smiled. “Naw. I’m good.”

I hustled inside and did what I said I’d do. I carried the can back and leaned against the truck. Ah-h-h.

“You were saying,” I said, rejuvenated.

Lamar said, “Back to your original question. I’m doing fine. Twinges come few and far between.”

“How so?”

“For one thing. Juanita stopped our cable TV subscription,” Lamar said. “And we’re too far from the beach to feel the pull of the tides.”