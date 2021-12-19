Carpenter's Column: Cruising at an altitude of 30,000 memories

Dear Santa,

It’s been a while since I last wrote. I don’t want for anything this year. I just thought I’d take this opportunity to thank you finally for a gift you brought me when I was 9 years old. You probably don’t remember it, what with all the toys you’ve delivered since then, but it was the coolest thing.

The Jimmy Jet was a blue plastic instrument console of a jet plane that was designed to sit on a desk or tabletop. It had a steering wheel and throttle lever and lots of dials and gauges. On top of the console was a spring-loaded “rocket launcher” that sent a pair of rubber-tipped darts in a soft arc across the room when I pressed a button on the steering wheel. In the center of the console was a viewing screen. With the screen turned on, a landscape rolled into view — fields and forests, roads and rooftops — while the shadow of “my jet” traversed it.

The landscape was painted on a clear plastic drum that was turned by a small motor inside the console; if I pressed the throttle lever, the drum turned faster. The shadow of the jet was imposed on the image by a tiny jet stuck on the end of a metal rod. When I turned the wheel, the jet shadow swung to one side or the other. The key to all this illusion was a small light bulb suspended within the drum.

I spent countless joyful solitary hours flying my Jimmy Jet on my desk in my bedroom. I particularly enjoyed flying at night with all the lights off save for the glow coming from the screen of my Jimmy Jet. I never tired of flying over that world, my jet’s shadow sliding gracefully over houses and silos, fields and roads, as I felt the joy of the world flowing beneath my wings. I wore it out, but like all great toys, the pleasure it gave me has never faded.

On long high school bus trips in high school, after playing in athletic competitions in other towns, I would stand in the school bus stairwell with my chin resting on my arms on the dashboard watching the white lane lines streak beneath me like meteors. Zip. Zip. Zip. Zip.

In the navy and underway, after standing a night watch, I often stood on the forecastle to watch the bow cut through the sea. The efflorescence of microscopic sea life would glow green on the crest of our wake.

I still enjoy the sensation of the world passing beneath me, of flying. If I had the opportunity to ride with you in your sleigh, I’d be hanging out the side, like a golden retriever in the cab of a pickup, grinning, slobbering slightly, and looking down at the clouds and the lights below us. Thanks again for the Jimmy Jet, Santa.

Merry Christmas, Dear Reader, and may the memory of your favorite toy never leave you.

