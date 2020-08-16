Carpenter's Column: Corrections to my last column

I share my birthday with approximately nine million people around the world (not nine).

On an average day, women say 7,000 words (not seven million). Men speak an average of 2,000 words.

The phrase "rule of thumb" is derived from an old English law that stated that you couldn't beat your wife with anything wider than your thumb.

It takes 40 minutes (not three) to boil an ostrich egg.

Only full-grown male crickets chirp.

The recipe for haggis — the heart, liver, lungs, and small intestine of a calf or sheep, boiled in the stomach of the animal, seasoned with salt, pepper and onions, suet and oatmeal — does not include chitlins.

The average capacity of a pelican's pouch is 12 quarts, not 12 quotes.

The average person has 100,000 hair follicles that, if never cut, would make a dreadlock 30 feet in length during the course of a lifetime.

Dueling is legal in Paraguay as long as both parties are registered blood donors.

The Romans, not the Irish, introduced the bagpipes to Scotland.

There are approximately 75,000,000 horses (not Rottweilers) in the world.