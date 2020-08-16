Carpenter's Column: Corrections to my last column

Editors’ Note: Mr. Carpenter thanks the readers who brought to our attention several factual errors that appeared in his column last week. Normally, we publish corrections elsewhere; however, given the number and scope of errors to be addressed, we have asked Mr. Carpenter to surrender his column space this week in order to publish the corrections. We apologize for any inconvenience these errors may have caused, but we cannot assume any responsibility for any injuries, real or imagined, they may have caused.
The cage liner preferred by 87% of parakeet owners is this column.
Ants don’t sleep.
The average beaver can cut down 200 trees a year, not 250.
The capital of Mongolia is spelled Ulan Bator.
The average llama weighs 375 pounds.
The Eiffel Tower is painted every seven years, not 10, and approximately 50 tons (not gallons) of paint is required.
Golden retrievers have approximately 100 facial expressions.
Offered a new pen to write with, 97% of all people will not write my name.
The average bank teller loses $250 per year.
The four U.S. presidents who never attended college were Grover Cleveland, Abraham Lincoln, Harry S Truman and George Washington.
I share my birthday with approximately nine million people around the world (not nine).
On an average day, women say 7,000 words (not seven million). Men speak an average of 2,000 words.
The phrase "rule of thumb" is derived from an old English law that stated that you couldn't beat your wife with anything wider than your thumb.
It takes 40 minutes (not three) to boil an ostrich egg.
Only full-grown male crickets chirp.
The recipe for haggis — the heart, liver, lungs, and small intestine of a calf or sheep, boiled in the stomach of the animal, seasoned with salt, pepper and onions, suet and oatmeal — does not include chitlins.
The average capacity of a pelican's pouch is 12 quarts, not 12 quotes.
The average person has 100,000 hair follicles that, if never cut, would make a dreadlock 30 feet in length during the course of a lifetime.
Dueling is legal in Paraguay as long as both parties are registered blood donors.
The Romans, not the Irish, introduced the bagpipes to Scotland.
There are approximately 75,000,000 horses (not Rottweilers) in the world.
The preferred reading material for the 66% of the population that admits to reading in the bathroom is Reader’s Digest, not this column.
The average person laughs 15 times per day, not 1,500.
Eggplant is a member of the thistle family, not the Parmesan family.
Ninety percent of the population is not left-handed.
The largest hailstone (not kidney stone) was found in Coffeyville, Kansas, in 1979. It was 17.5 inches in diameter and weighed 1.67 pounds.
It takes five politicians (not four) to screw in a light bulb. One to screw it in and four to screw it up.
“Artificial intelligence” was coined in 1955 by John McCarthy (not Alfred E. Neuman).
