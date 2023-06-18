That’s the funny thing about having children. The first one can come at any time, the second one takes nine months.—Al Carpenter

I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want and then advise them to do it.—Harry Truman

Buying a kid a goldfish is a great way to teach them responsibility for 24 to 36 hours..—Conan O’Brien

Before I got married, I had six theories about raising children; now, I have six children and no theories.—John Wilmot

I’ve been to war. I’ve raised twins. I’d rather go to war.—George Bush

By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.—Charles Wadsworth

Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn’t teach me everything he knows.—Al Unser

I gave my father $100 and said, “Buy yourself something that will make your life easier.” So he went out and bought a present for my mother.—Rita Rudner

I hope I’m at least half the dad he didn’t have to be.—Brad Paisley

Even though I’m proud that my father invented the rearview mirror, we’re not as close as we appear.—Stewart Francis

Me and my dad used to play tag. He’d drive.—Rodney Dangerfield

When I was a kid, I said to my father one afternoon, “Daddy, will you take me to the zoo?” He answered, “If the zoo wants you, let them come and get you.”—Jerry Lewis

A father carries pictures in his wallet where his money used to be.—Steve Martin

Never underestimate kids’ tenacity. Raising a child is like wrestling a small but relentless opponent.—Stephen Colbert

You know what it’s like having a fourth kid? Imagine you’re drowning and someone hands you a baby.—Jim Gaffigan

Raising kids is part joy and part guerilla warfare.—Ed Asner

If you aren’t yelling at your kids, you’re not spending enough time with them.—Mark Ruffalo

Everybody takes daddy for granted. Just listen to the radio: Everything’s momma. What’s the dad song? “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”—Chris Rock

Never raise your hand to your kids. It leaves your groin unprotected.—Red Buttons

Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.—Reed Markham

A good father is one whose only reason for putting down a laughing baby is to pick up a crying one.—Linda Poindexter

A father is man who expects his son to be as good a man as he meant to be.—Frank A. Clark

He didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.—Clarence B. Kelland

Most dads are ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, singers of songs.—Pam Brown

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, the not-yet dads, the stepdads, the moms who are dads, the adoptive dads, the grandads, and the dads who are no longer with us.—Unknown.