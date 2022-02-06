Carpenter's Column: Business Spotlight: Sutter Creek Foundry

“This cold snap has been good for business,” says Fred Melton, owner of the Sutter Creek Foundry. “I’ve been getting lots of calls to repair frost-damaged brass monkeys.”

Sutter Creek Foundry originally specialized in the design and fabrication of brass hookahs, ashtrays and finger cymbals. Melton started the business in 1999. Situated behind his house, the foundry shop is a cluttered and dingy shed warmed by the small furnace he uses to melt brass ingots.

“When the ashtray business went the way of the dodo, I thought I might have to shut ‘er down. Then my ex-sister-in-law took up belly dancing. She mentioned one day that she was having trouble finding finger cymbals. She showed me a picture and I took a swing at making a pair for her.”

Melton is a wiry man dressed in blue jeans and a sweatshirt. His work boots bear the stains of spattered brass.

“Philomena liked the cymbals and told her classmates,” he says. “Before I knew it, I was taking orders from all over the world, including India.”

As for brass monkey repair?

“I pretty much got the corner on that market. Nobody else in town does that kind of work. Keeps the wolf away from the door," he says.

He has a repair job to do, so I accompany him in his 1997 Kia Sephia. He has me hold a pair of brass spheres wrapped in a red velvet bag.

We pull up at the curb in front of a ranch-style home on a cul-de-sac. The yard is well-groomed and looks beautiful even under the glare of a very cold and dry February afternoon.

Your typical 6-foot brass monkey stands guard in the front yard, arms raised overhead with wrists limp, legs bent and spread, the face has a fierce glare and bared teeth. The frost damage is visible.

Frank speaks briefly with a young man who explains that his parents aren’t home and closes the door. Frank breaks out his portable welding equipment from the Kia trunk and I hand him the bag.

I ask Frank how many brass monkeys there are in town.

“You’d be surprised,” he says, and pauses to calculate. “Not counting the ‘Brass Monkeys of the World’ exhibit at the mall, I’d say maybe a hundred or so in town and out in the county.”

That’s a lot of brass monkeys.

“It’s a bunch,” says Frank as he starts welding. “Folks love the darned things. Me, not so much. You seen one brass monkey, you seen ‘em all. Problem is, folks don’t bring ‘em indoors in the winter.”

He taps his handiwork with a wire brush.

“If folks want to keep ‘em outdoors, well, that just means more work for me.”

A consummate craftsman, Frank finishes the job by applying a dab of Brasso. We head back to his shop. On the way, we pass a house with a moving van in the driveway. Two men are wrestling an 8-foot brass monkey into position beside the mailbox.

“Florida plates,” Frank says, chuckling. “Maybe I should stop and give them my card.”

