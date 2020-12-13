Carpenter's Column: Business Spotlight: Sutter Creek Foundry

We pull up at the curb in front of a ranch-style home on a cul-de-sac. The yard is well groomed and looks beautiful even under the weight of a cold dry autumn. A typical 6-foot-tall brass monkey stands guard in the front yard — arms raised overhead with limp wrists, legs bent and spread, the face has a fierce glare and bared teeth. A Santa’s hat is askew atop his head.

Frank speaks briefly with a young man who explains that his parents aren’t home. Frank breaks out his welding equipment from the Kia trunk and I hand him the bag.

I ask Frank how many brass monkeys there are in town.

“You’d be surprised,” he says, and pauses to calculate. “Not counting the ‘Brass Monkeys of the World’ exhibit at the mall, I’d say maybe a hundred and fifty in town and out in the county.”

That’s a lot of brass monkeys.

“It’s a bunch,” says Frank as he starts welding. “Folks love the darned things. Me, not so much. You seen one brass monkey, you seen ‘em all. Problem is, folks don’t bring ‘em indoors in the winter.” He taps his handiwork with a wire brush. “If folks want to keep ‘em outdoors, well, that just means more work for me.”