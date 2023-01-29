Carpenter's Column: Brass monkey manufacturer: Notice to cease & desist

Dear Mr. Crapentar,

This letter is served upon you due to your continued defamation of our product in your alleged “humor” column.

If you do not cease your disparagement of our products, specifically our line of Brass Monkey Statues and Statuettes®, a lawsuit will be commenced against you. Your transgressions are many.

To wit:

March 17, 1991: You made light of the proprietary welding technique we used in the manufacturing process of our Simian X-15 prototype lawn ornament. Also, you failed to note our generous warranty for repairs. Our sternly written letter to you, date April 1, 1991, was intended to curtail your abuse of your access to printer’s ink; but alas, your assault on our products and good name continued.

December 9, 2007: Your disparagements at our expense resumed. We freely admit that there was an unexpected spike in damage claims to our Brass Monkey Statues and Statuettes® in and around Flagstaff and Coconino County. This was the result of moving our operation to an offshore manufacturing facility where quality control inspections were hampered by local taboos. Again, no fault of our own.

January 6, 2008: Have you no shame, sir? Barely a year after your previous criticism of our product and our Brass Monkey brand, and yet you struck again. It was not that cold, sir. NOAA weather data for the date confirmed that brass, even small spheres spot-welded into place, should not have been affected by the temperatures to which you attributed the rash of damage to lawn ornaments at your locale. These were products, we might add, that had become popular in your community.

December 6, 2009: You think you’re funny, don’t you, Mr. Crapentar. We employ over a thousand men and women in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of our Brass Monkey Statues and Statuettes®. With your weak attempts at amusing your readers, you trifle with the gainful employment of honest, hard-working citizens of this great country.

These brass objets d’art we manufacture are not intended for year-round outdoor display. Our warranty clearly states that every Brass Monkey Statue and Statuette® should be stored indoors where the temperature does not drop below forty degrees Fahrenheit. To do otherwise is to subject our Brass Monkey Statue or Statuette® to the viccisitudes and inclemencies of the seasons and does, in fact, void our warranty. Thus, you can see that your incessant criticism of our product is, de facto, a criticism of those who have purchased our products, and not of us. So there.

If you continue to disparage our brand and insinuate that our products are subject to frost damage and are thus defective, we will immediately seek a temporary restraining order in District Court against you and any accomplices in this matter. We will also seek monetary damages to be proved at trial.

You will not receive another warning letter. If you do not confirm in writing to us that you will cease and desist from further disparagement of our products, a lawsuit will be initiated immediately.

[Name withheld upon advice of counsel]