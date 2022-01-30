Carpenter's Column: Atop the sombrero of Jorge Negrete

“Most beds sleep up to six cats; ten, without the owner.”—Stephen Baker

Just yesterday, I went grocery shopping and, for reasons I cannot fathom, I spent several minutes in the pet food aisle assessing the merits of various cat toys. Somehow, I had it in my head that I had not purchased a toy for our two cats in quite some time. In fact, I’m fairly certain I’ve never purchased a cat toy, except for maybe once in college; but I was young and everyone was doing it.

There I stood, perusing labels and pondering whether Fang and Slasher would prefer a catnip toy or a spotted-fabric ball festooned with feathers. They love catnip, but Fang is getting a little chubby this winter and the exercise of chasing the feathered ball around the house might get her out of her Spanx.

Then, suddenly, as if transported to a vantage point atop the crown of Jorge Negrete’s sombrero, I observed myself holding a vacuum-packed cat toy in both hands and squinting to read the label.

This was surprising. Typically, the corporeal “me” disappears into the imaginary “me” during an interminable committee meeting. Colleagues can tell when I’ve temporarily departed this plane of existence when my elaborate doodling has tapered to a stop. They don’t see what I see: the conference table has become a deep, clear pool in Chevelon Creek teeming with brown trout. I’m lying on a large, warm boulder, keeping my my silhouette low as I try to entice that big fella in the shadows to take my fly.

Fortunately, I don’t serve on any committees that must decide who gets a kidney.

So, there I am in Aisle Three atop Jose Negrete’s sombrero, watching myself evaluating cat toys and I think to myself, Self, is that me? Are my days to be filled with an overarching concern for cats? Will I have more than two? Ten? Twenty? Will my clowder pussyfoot through the maze of bundled newspapers that fill my studio apartment? Will matted cat hair bedizen my polyester pants? How many pooper-scoopers will I have acquired? Will I develop a visceral response to cat food labels: “Sliced Ocean Whitefish in Burgundy Sauce. Yum-yum. I know they’ll love this.”

Along with my collected odes to felines, will I bequeath all my back issues of Cat Fancy to the university library?

And ultimately, someday, will a weary voice broadcast over the supermarket PA a call for a “Cleanup on Aisle Three?” Will a hapless young clerk pushing a mop and bucket find me on the floor clutching a cat toy in my cooling hands? Will the EMT who attends my demise discover no identification in my wallet but find 17 photos of my cats?

My wallet? I slide off Jorge Negrete’s sombrero. I shake my head and put the cat toys back. I pat my hip pocket. Wallet is there.

Cat toys? I don’ need no stinkin’ cat toys.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0