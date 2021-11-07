Carpenter's Column: As the start of another lap approacheth

“I would rather be ashes than dust. I would rather that my spark burn out in a brilliant blaze than it should be stifled by dry rot. I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy, permanent planet. The function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days trying to prolong them. I shall use my time.”—Jack London

Having adhered to Jack London’s credo most of my life, I’m a bit surprised to have made it this far. Who knew? The smart money was on calamity and darned foolishness, but, surprise, surprise, here I am. Not that I’m disappointed, mind you. Thank you, Lord.

Those of us of a certain age, I suspect, share one thing in common — at least a mild surprise that we’re still here, given our best efforts to the contrary.

“To get back my youth, I would do anything in the world except take exercise, get up early, or be respectable.”—Oscar Wilde

“To me, old age is always 15 years older than I am.”—Bernard Baruch

“A person is always startled when he hears himself seriously called an old man for the first time.”—Oliver Wendell Holmes