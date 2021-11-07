Carpenter's Column: As the start of another lap approacheth

“I would rather be ashes than dust. I would rather that my spark burn out in a brilliant blaze than it should be stifled by dry rot. I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy, permanent planet. The function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days trying to prolong them. I shall use my time.”—Jack London
Having adhered to Jack London’s credo most of my life, I’m a bit surprised to have made it this far. Who knew? The smart money was on calamity and darned foolishness, but, surprise, surprise, here I am. Not that I’m disappointed, mind you. Thank you, Lord.
Those of us of a certain age, I suspect, share one thing in common — at least a mild surprise that we’re still here, given our best efforts to the contrary.
“To get back my youth, I would do anything in the world except take exercise, get up early, or be respectable.”—Oscar Wilde
“To me, old age is always 15 years older than I am.”—Bernard Baruch
“A person is always startled when he hears himself seriously called an old man for the first time.”—Oliver Wendell Holmes
“The denunciation of the young is a necessary part of the hygiene of older people, and greatly assists in the circulation of their blood.”—Logan Pearsall Smith
“The surprising thing about young fools is how many survive to become old fools.”—Doug Larson
“Middle age is that time of life when you can afford to lose a golf ball, but you can’t hit it that far.”—Milton Berle
“Beware of the young doctor and the old barber.”—Benjamin Franklin
“Middle age is the time when you think that in a week or two you’ll feel as good as ever.” Don Marquis
"Middle age is when you’re home on Saturday night, the telephone rings, and you hope it is a wrong number."—Ring Lardner
“The longer I live the more beautiful life becomes.”—Frank Lloyd Wright
“You don’t stop laughing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop laughing.”—Michael Pritchard
“You know you’re middle-aged when you know your way around, but you’d rather not go.”—Anonymous
“I think age is a very high price to pay for maturity.”—Tom Stoppard
“As for me, except for the occasional heart attack, I feel as young as I ever did.”—Robert Benchley
"Middle age is when you’re faced with all kinds of temptations and you pick the one that gets you home by nine."—Anonymous
“Middle age is when you begin to exchange your emotions for symptoms.”—Irvin Cobb
“You know you’re there when your gray hair isn’t premature.”—Eugene E. Brussell
“People who say you’re just as old as you feel are all wrong, fortunately.”—Russell Baker
“I never feel age . . . If you have creative work, you don’t have age or time.”—Louise Nevelson