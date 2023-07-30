“When a man with money meets a man with experience, the man with experience ends up with the money, and the man with the money ends up with the experience.”—Anonymous

While sifting through used books at Goodwill, I found a thin volume entitled “Ethics of the County Fair Midway Carny.” And I quote:

Rule 1. Take their money. So, what if they’re kids? They need to learn sooner or later about games of chance and the people who run them. We are educators. If their parents don’t teach them, then we will.

Rule 2. Rigging the game is an art. Thou shalt rig the game.

Rule 3. Kewpie dolls are overhead. If the game is fair, overhead goes up. If we wanted a business with a lot of overhead, we wouldn’t be working as a carny, we’d be selling auto parts.

Rule 3. Empty their pockets and then run them off. Tears and sobs keep fresh pigeons away.

Rule 4. Never yawn.

Rule 5. Make at least thrice what you’re paid, or you’ll be working cleanup at the pony ride in Podunk tomorrow night.

Rule 6. Don’t expect anybody to understand our noble calling. We are sustaining a tradition that reaches back to the days of Nero. In addition to being educators, we are purveyors of that mystical quality of life called “luck.” We make it tangible to the yokels who rarely see it in their daily lives. Within the glow of our brightly lit arcades, we conjure an irresistible illusion with the fun house mirrors of personal prowess and good fortune. Give it to them. Hard.

Rule 7. The rube with the fresh-faced young lady on his arm is our bread and butter. Take him for every penny. We’re doing them both a favor. She gets to see how big a fool he is, and he gets to see how big a fool she expects him to be. That is valuable information for a couple in love.

Rule 8. It isn’t cheating; it’s artifice. To the uninitiated, our craft appears crude, deceitful and heartless; we know otherwise. It is esoteric. What we do requires an ability not found in everyone. Nobody is forcing folks to take a chance at the ring toss or the duck shoot. Nobody is promising that the rings fit the bottles, or the gun sights are true. All we’re saying is “You look lucky today, kid. Three tries for a dollar. And lookee here, we got ourselves a winner! Give it another try. Whaddya say?”

Rule 9. Early in the evening, give up one big stuffed bear. While little Missy and her big beau Buddy spend the remainder of the evening at the fair toting around that overstuffed hunk of junk, they’re doing all the advertising you’ll ever need. Rubes will congregate like hatchery trout at feeding time for the chance to win one of those big ol’ stuffed bears for their baby. Smile big and give them a chance. And then give them another. And another.

Rule 10. When in doubt, refer to Rule 1.