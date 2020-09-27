 Skip to main content
Carpenter's Column: Another autumnal equinox has passed us by
CARPENTER’S COLUMN

Carpenter's Column: Another autumnal equinox has passed us by

Carpenters Column

It was a beautiful, bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it.—Diana Gabaldon

I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house. So I have spent almost all the daylight hours in the open air.—Nathaniel Hawthorne

Autumn is the most beautiful time of year to the person who has no leaves to rake.--Anonymous

Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dance on a windy day.—Shira Tamir

Autumn is the hardest season. The leaves are falling, and they’re falling like they’re falling in love with the ground.—Andrea Gibson

Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.—Albert Camus

Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from an autumn tree.—Emily Brontë

Notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature.—Friedrich Nietzsche

I hope I can be the autumn leaf, who looked at the sky and lived. And when it came time to leave, gracefully it knew life was a gift.—Dodinsky

And the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep and autumn was awakened.—Raquel Franco

Two sounds of autumn are unmistakable . . . the hurrying rustle of crisp leaves along the street . . . by a gusty wind, and the gabble of a flock of migrating geese.—Hal Borland

How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.—John Burroughs

Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we gain in fruits.—Samuel Butler

Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the Earth seeking successive autumns.—George Eliot

The trees are about to show us how lovely it is to let dead things go.—Unknown

I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion.—Henry David Thoreau

Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.—Nora Ephron

Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.—F. Scott Fitzgerald

Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.—Lauren Destano

Designers want me to dress like spring, in billowing things. I don’t feel like spring. I feel like a warm red autumn.—Marilyn Monroe

Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar.—Delia Owens

Autumn carries more gold in its pockets than all the other seasons.—Jim Bishop

Fall is my favorite season in Los Angeles, watching the birds change color and fall from the trees.—David Letterman

