Carpenter's Column: Another autumnal equinox has passed us by

How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.—John Burroughs

Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we gain in fruits.—Samuel Butler

Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the Earth seeking successive autumns.—George Eliot

The trees are about to show us how lovely it is to let dead things go.—Unknown

I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion.—Henry David Thoreau

Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.—Nora Ephron

Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.—F. Scott Fitzgerald

Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.—Lauren Destano

Designers want me to dress like spring, in billowing things. I don’t feel like spring. I feel like a warm red autumn.—Marilyn Monroe