The Paint Department at The Biloxi School of Bartending selected a soft organic shade of yellow called Pine Pollen BSB425 as its Color of the Year for 2022. Reminiscent of a thick dusting of pine pollen on every surface everywhere, every June, the subtle color was chosen to represent fecundity and the penetrating resiliency of nature as we open our windows to relieve stifling heat and stuffy, post-pandemic house-itosis.

The subdued ochre, ecru, tawny hue feels familiar and grounding, and it is versatile enough to be used in as an alternative to traditional neutrals. This botanical shade mimics the sands of the Sahara in its endless sea of individual microscopic grains containing the male reproductive cells of Pinus ponderosa var. scopulorum.

“It was a no-brainer, really,” says Claude Tint, senior color marketing manager in the Paint Department of The Biloxi School of Bartending. “Every year we select the same Color of the Year: Navajo White. Navajo White. We could paint an aircraft carrier with the amount of Navajo White we use on this campus each year.

“Anyway, the other day, my wife writes ‘dust me’ in the layer of pine pollen that has settled on my bookcase. She’s got a sense of humor, that one. Then inspiration struck me.

“I headed on down to the paint shop early and grabbed a couple of cans of paint left over from redoing the president’s office last spring: Budweiser Red and Army Green. It took a while to get the right hue. You know what I mean? I kept getting peach, or yolk, or gamboge, or mikado yellow. I was seeing so much yellow I thought I had jaundice. But, finally, I was able to gather plenty of pollen from my shop computer screen and match its hue.

“I showed it to my paint guys. ‘Looks luteous,’ ‘lemony.’ We did a little more tweaking. To be honest with you, we almost lost our way. We were swinging between saffron and icterine until Chuck remembered that Steve is colorblind, and his input wasn’t helping. It was just about quitting time when we all agreed we got it mixed right. We rescheduled a few work orders that day, I’ll tell you.”

Interior decorators suggest DIYers paint walls in Pine Pollen to encourage focus in an office, incorporate soothing color in a bathroom or promote restfulness. The color also looks gorgeous on kitchen cabinetry brightened up with polished brass accents and balanced with plenty of periwinkle. Because of its organic quality, Pine Pollen blends beautifully with semi-natural materials and textures such as faux leather upholstery, woven jute-ish rugs, Sauder furnishings and vinyl plank flooring. In the dining room, it can serve as a sophisticated backdrop that delivers color without being too bold.

And, of course, it works wonderfully well as camouflage should one’s housekeeping style rely less on Swifters, rags and polish and more on strategically placed magazines and afghans.

