I don’t’ know anything about music. In my line of work, you don’t have to.—Elvis Presley

I love to sing, and I love to drink scotch. Most people would prefer to hear me drink scotch.—George Burns

How can you tell there’s a drummer at the door? The knock gets faster.

One good thing about music. When it hits you, you feel no pain.—Bob Marley

And those who were seen dancing were considered insane by those who could not hear the music.—Nietzsche

How do you get a rhythm guitarist to play softer? Give him sheet music to read.

How do you get him to stop? Put notes on it.

How many bass players does it take to change a light bulb? One. Five. One. Five.

What does New Age music sound like played backward? New Age music.

The only truth is music.—Jack Kerouac

What’s the difference between a soundman and God? God doesn’t think he’s a soundman.

I accept chaos. I’m not sure it accepts me.—Bob Dylan

I just can’t listen to any more Wagner. I’m starting to get the urge to invade Poland.—Woody Allen

What’s the difference between a conductor and a horn player? Two measures.

I like beautiful melodies telling me terrible things.—Tom Waits

How do you know there’s a flute player at your door? You don’t. They can’t find the key and they don’t know when to make an entrance.

I’m not saying I’m gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world.—Tupak Shakur

You’re trapped a room with a tiger, a rattlesnake and a guitar player. You have a gun with two bullets. What should you do? Shoot the guitar player. Twice.

Music is the wine that fills the cup of silence.—Robert Fripp

What do you call a building filled with guitar players? Jail.

My sole inspiration is a telephone call from a producer.—Cole Porter

What do you never say about a banjo player? There’s the banjo player’s Porsche.

When people ask me what “American Pie” means, I tell them it means I don’t ever have to work again if I don’t want to.—Don McLean

The music is not in the notes, but in the silence in between.—Mozart

How many bluegrass musicians does it take to change a lightbulb? Two. One to screw it in, and one to complain that it is electrified.

Three banjo players are riding in a car. Who’s driving? The sheriff.

At any given time, the urge to “The Lion Sleeps tonight” is just a whim away.

What do you call that beautiful blonde on the bass player’s shoulder? A tattoo.

Do it again on the next verse, and people think you meant it.—Chet Atkins

If I knew I had to play this song for the rest of my life, I probably woulda wrote something else.—Joe Walsh (about “Rocky Mountain Way)