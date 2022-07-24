Carpenter's Column: And a one and a two and a dancing with my momma

“And the company jumps when he blows reveille, he’s the boogie-woogie bugle boy of Company B.” -- Written by Don Raye and Hughie Prince, and first recorded by the Andrews Sisters in 1941.

Funny, isn’t it, how our parents influenced our musical tastes? My father liked to whistle and my mother sang in the kitchen, but it wasn’t until 1965, when they bought a console stereo phonograph (the description sounds as archaic as “Conestoga wagon”), that they revealed their true musical preferences.

Dad liked Red Foley and Eddie Arnold. He liked to sing a Dizzy Gillespie tune, “Lucky ol’ Sun,” whenever he was doing yard work and I wasn’t. He sang snatches of songs about kisses sweeter than wine, dogs named Shep and making the world go away. Those songs were OK, but my adolescent world tilted on its axis when Dad brought home an album by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass: “Whipped Cream and Other Delights.” Mom didn’t approve of the risqué album cover, but I was thoroughly impressed by father’s taste in, ahem, music.

It was my mother’s musical tastes, though, that influenced me the most. She loved the Big Band music of Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey, and the harmony of the Andrews Sisters, but her soul resonated like a blue note whenever she heard boogie-woogie. To say she loved boogie-woogie is an understatement. Does the Pope wear a funny hat? Does a bear — I mean, does Barb love to boogie-woogie? Whenever she heard that boogie beat, she became a force of nature.

Some mothers teach their sons to sew; mine taught me to jitterbug. Do I hear that telltale eight-to-the-bar? Run Tommy, run! Momma gotta dance! If her husband won’t jitterbug, then little Tommy was destined for the dance floor and what would evolve into a 40-year dance lesson.

You would think an adolescent boy would rather die a thousand deaths by dishwashing than dance with his mother in public, but I never refused her call to the dance floor. There was something brilliant and marvelous in her beaming smile that always overcame my initial embarrassment. Anyone could see that the gal just loved to dance. Anyone could see in her grace and energy and style that she was an excellent dancer. I saw it up close.

There I was, rhythmic as an oak fence post, while all around me Boogie-Woogie Barbara pulled and twirled and moved her feet. When the music ended, her beautiful face glistened.

Then, just when I would sink panting onto my chair, the diabolical bandleader would start a new beat, and with a “toot toot toot toot diddle-ee-ada-toot-diddle-ee-ada toot toot,” Mom would smile at me with her wide blue eyes and nod toward the dance floor. I would grab a quick sip of my ginger ale and we’d head back out to where the jitterbug allowed Boogie-Woogie Barbara to be her unfettered self. Thank you for the dance, Mom. It was a pleasure.