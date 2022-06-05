Carpenter's Column: An important announcement for all journalists

FROM: Lloyd Chafed, Euphemism Consultant, The Office of Tourism Marketing
SUBJECT: Compulsory Moratorium
Effective immediately and until further notice, all media personnel are prohibited from using the word “hot” to describe the current temperature.
In my previous memorandum I sought the collegial support of you, my media colleagues, in asking for a voluntary moratorium on your use of the word “hot.” I offered a playful challenge to stimulate a search for apt euphemisms. I must say that your responses via email and voice mail reflect a disturbing adolescent disregard for the decorum attendant to the profession of journalism. In all sincerity, there are some of you — and you know who you are — who would benefit from anger-management counseling.
That said, perhaps it will be helpful to first list here those clichés whose departure from the repertoire of any self-respecting writer should be cause for rejoicing. Even if today’s temperature is hotter than a pepper sprout, blue blazes, Heck, the hinges of Heck, a fox in a forest fire, a two-dollar pistol, even if it’s hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk or to roast an ox, to quote Buster Poindexter, “Hot, hot, hot,” shall not be how you will describe it.
Surely, we can all agree that “hot” has connotations that are not conducive to attracting tourists. Who in their right mind would want to pay $500 a night only to risk sunstroke walking from their car if they knew beforehand that it was going to be “a hot one today.”
Who’s to say 112 degrees is “hot?” You give them the number and you tell them today will be “warm.” “Warm” is a nice word, a soft word, like “Mom.” You tell somebody it’s going to be warm today, they’re going to be reassured, their spirits will be lifted. They will believe there is hope. They will shop at the mall.
Is that so bad? Is anybody hurt?
Affirm it’s hot enough to melt an anvil, however, and before you can say patio-mister they’ll be watching TV at home and ordering curtains online.
Even if it’s the 23 day of triple-digit temperatures, simply say, “The warming trend continues.”
Some of you have intimated that what we here at the Office of Tourism Marketing are suggesting is deceitful. I assure you no one in this office would encourage the publication of a falsehood. What we are simply suggesting is alternative language to describe the mercury level on a thermometer.
Also, please avoid adverbs such as “suffocatingly” or “extremely” to describe the warmth about which you write or broadcast. Avoid, too, please, “scorcher,” “blast furnace,” “roaster.”
“Sultry” and “torrid” are OK. They have an exotic, even — dare I say — an alluring and provocative connotation that is good for bringing in the tourist bucks. “It’s going to be warm and sultry and torrid today; why not visit The Deer Farm?"
Avoid, too, if you will, these modifiers: “blistering,” “boiling,” “burning,” “parched,” “scorching,” “simmering,” “scalding.”
Remember — warm is good. Warm is nice. Warm is close enough.
