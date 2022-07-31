Carpenter's Column: An Important Announcement: Consumer Recall Notice

The Miles Archer Correspondence School of Private Investigation hereby announces a recall of page 37 of the final written examination for the Shamus Certificate in Private Investigation.

If you are taking or have taken said examination during the period beginning May 31, 2021, and ending July 31, 2022, your score may be affected by a series of errors. The Miles Archer Correspondence School (hereinafter referred to as “The School”) admits no wrongdoing or malfeasance. However, you may replace the questions found on page 37 of the test booklet with the questions listed below.

NOTE: The legal department of The School insists that the following terms should be deleted from all questions where they appear in the test booklet: ankle, babe, broad, canary, chick, chippy, dame, dish, doll (or dolly), gams (when used in reference to female legs) jane, kitten, looker, pins (see gams), skirt, tomato, twist. In each instance, replace with “person,” or in the case of gams and pins, “well-nourished lower extremities.”

Remember, the hallmark of The School is the honor system. This is a timed examination. Based upon our statistical data, the average correspondence student should be able to answer the questions on page 37 in 6.3 minutes. Please adhere to the instructions published in the examination booklet. Upon completion of this portion of the exam, cut the questions from this newspaper and mail them, along with the examination booklet, to the address found on page 82 of your examination booklet.

Where indicated circle the correct answer. You may begin.

56. Which is an acceptable term for liquor?

a. Jorum of skee

b. hooch

c. eel juice

d. All of the above

57. Mazuma is another term for

a. Penitentiary

b. Money

c. Cabbage

d. Mrs. Raymond Chandler

58. If a shamus is wearing a wooden kimono, what does it look like?

a. Fedora

b. Chicago overcoat

c. Skirt

d. Coffin

59. Deconstruct the following sentence:

“The sucker with the schnozzle poured a slug, but before he could cram out, two shamuses showed him the shiv and said they could send him over.”

60. Gat is to fog as __________ is to drill.

a. Gink

b. Fin

c. Roscoe

d. Lug

61. Palooka is to patsy as map is to __________.

a. Oyster fruit

b. Noodle

c. Schnozzle

d. Vig

You MAY NOW TURN TO THE NEXT PAGE.