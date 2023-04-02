The other day my ol’ buddy Lamar stop by to visit.

“Why are both of your ears bandaged?”

“I was ironing a shirt,” I said. “When the phone rang, I accidentally answered the iron instead of the phone.”

“That explains one ear,” he said, “but what about the other?”

“They called back.”

Lamar said, “Speaking of ears, check out my new hearing aid. It cost me three grand.”

“What kind is it?”

“Half past four.”

It was the first mild day we’ve had in some time, so I suggested we sit on my front porch and enjoy a beverage in the warm sunlight. Finches were at the feeder and crocuses were poking through the snow.

Lamar said, “I saw something interesting last night. This fella brought a dog into Charly’s. Turns out the dog is a brilliant piano player — blues, Great American Songbook. You name it, that dog could play it. So, everyone’s enjoying the show and marveling at the talent of this dog when suddenly a bigger dog comes in and grabs the piano-playing pup by the scruff and drags him out.”

I shook my head. “You’re kidding me.”

Lamar held up his hand. “Gospel. If I hadn’t seen it for myself.”

“What was the deal with the big dog?”

“The guy explained she was its mother. She wants him to be a doctor.”

I could see the direction the afternoon was taking, so I said, “Did I ever tell you about the time I got fired from my job at a calendar factory?”

Lamar shook his head slowly, sensing the duel. “No. I don’t believe you ever did tell me you ever worked at a calendar factory, much less why you got fired from the job.”

“I took a couple of days off.”

Lamar’s eyes narrowed.

“Uh-huh. Well, did I ever tell you about the time I worked with a research team of geologists? It was after you went away to college. They were doing some research on rocks and such. Anyway, we were way the heck out in the middle of nowhere in the Rockies, and I was hired to do the schlepping. By the end of the project, we had six big boxes of rocks to take back to their lab.

“The plane lands to fly us out of the backcountry and the pilot sees the load. He tells the geologists he can only carry four boxes, not six. The lead geologist argues with the pilot, telling him the last time the pilot let us take all six boxes. The pilot finally gives in. I load all the boxes and gear, we all climb aboard, and the plane takes off. We crashed five minutes later.

“Fortunately, everyone survived. We climbed out of the wreckage and one of the geologists wondered aloud where we were. The lead geologist looked around and said, ‘I’d say we’re pretty close to where we crashed last time.’”

I thought I’d have the last word.

“What do you call a place where they make things that are just OK?”

Lamar’s eyes twinkled in victory. “A satisfactory.”