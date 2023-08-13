All you need is 50 lucky breaks.—Walter Matthau

Truth be told, I’ve had more than 50 lucky breaks if you define “lucky break” as crossing paths with people who have stretched forth a helping hand to me. A legion of mentors, teachers, colleagues, friends, family, clergy, and kind strangers have given me guidance and multiple shots at becoming a better version of myself.

I’ve been thinking about my good fortune and trying to recall my first lucky break; the first one, I mean, after being born in America to loving parents.

His name was Tommy Phillips. He was the youngest of four siblings and a child of the assistant scoutmaster of the Boy Scout troop I had recently joined. We were the same age, 11, but he had joined the boy scouts before me. His two older brothers were also scouts. All three would eventually achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, but that was down the road.

I aspired to become a Tenderfoot Scout, but I was having a devil of a time learning how to tie knots. I could tie my shoes, although my signature technique tended to leave one lace trailing in the dust. But a bowline, or a clove hitch? I was stumped. My prospects as a scout were in doubt if I didn’t learn how to tie knots. Tommy volunteered to tutor me.

He came to my house one Saturday morning. Our houses were miles apart; his was tucked into a hillside in the old part of town; mine was up on “Hilltop,” one of dozens of tract homes bought with GI Bill benefits. It was a 4-mile bicycle ride that he made on his Schwinn Stingray. You remember those, I’m sure. Banana seat, Easy Rider handlebars. One gear.

We sat on the floor in my living room. From his jeans pocket he pulled out two short lengths of rope, one for me, one for him. I don’t recall how long we practiced tying knots that day, but slowly I learned how to tie good knots.

I can still recall the gradual opening of my mind, as for the first time I grasped the concept of three-dimensional space and began to manipulate the rope by design and tie a square knot, a bowline, a clove hitch, a sheet bend, a taut-line hitch, etc.

Bibliophile that I am, I still have my "Boy Scout Handbook" from way back when. It’s the one with the Norman Rockwell painting of a cheerful red-headed Scout in uniform, wearing a backpack and leggings and striding left to right across the cover, with a smile and a wave directed at the holder of the handbook.

In the back of the handbook is “My Tenderfoot Score,” the record of my passing of the various tests that were required to become a Tenderfoot Scout. And there was recorded on July 26, 1965, I passed the knot-tying test.

I say thank you again to Tommy Phillips and to everyone who has stretched forth a helping hand to me. In return, I try to pay it forward whenever I can.