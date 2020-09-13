Carpenter's Column: All the things of this world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our grandson lives in Tokyo, seven thousand miles away. Present circumstances restrict our travel, so we rely on videoconferencing to converse with him and his sister and their parents. It’s not ideal, but it beats the heck out of international telephone charges.

Why, by cracky, when I served in the Navy under Stephen Decatur, if a sailor wanted to call home, he had to wait for a port call and visit a business that specialized in international calls. He would take a seat in a cubicle and ask an operator to make the connection. Calls were short, and expensive, but at least he could wish his momma a happy birthday — collect.

Now, for the cost of an internet connection and digital technology, my grandson and I can see each other and talk any ol’ time we want. It’s a miracle.

Recently, we shipped him a pair of binoculars. They are designed for children — durable and indestructible (or so the packaging promises). I wish I could be there with him to watch him discover how, with binoculars, he can look closely at the things of this world. Birds and airplanes and ships on a horizon will delight him, I’m sure.

What I really wish is that I could be with him when he uses the binoculars to look at the moon for the first time.