Carpenter's Column: All the things of this world

Our grandson lives in Tokyo, seven thousand miles away. Present circumstances restrict our travel, so we rely on videoconferencing to converse with him and his sister and their parents. It’s not ideal, but it beats the heck out of international telephone charges.
Why, by cracky, when I served in the Navy under Stephen Decatur, if a sailor wanted to call home, he had to wait for a port call and visit a business that specialized in international calls. He would take a seat in a cubicle and ask an operator to make the connection. Calls were short, and expensive, but at least he could wish his momma a happy birthday — collect.
Now, for the cost of an internet connection and digital technology, my grandson and I can see each other and talk any ol’ time we want. It’s a miracle.
Recently, we shipped him a pair of binoculars. They are designed for children — durable and indestructible (or so the packaging promises). I wish I could be there with him to watch him discover how, with binoculars, he can look closely at the things of this world. Birds and airplanes and ships on a horizon will delight him, I’m sure.
What I really wish is that I could be with him when he uses the binoculars to look at the moon for the first time.
He’s not yet 5 years old, so I suspect that the moon hardly registers in his consciousness. Through a telescope or a pair of binoculars the effect is mind-altering. Put some glass on it and feel your irises contract against the flood of light through the lenses as your eyes gain focus and the moon is transformed.
That’s what I want to see my grandson experience. He might walk on the moon someday. I’d like him to carry the memory of his first close look. And more, I want him to make the connection between nature and technology. They are not mutually exclusive.
It is odd, as I write this, to include the moon in my concept of nature. Then again, perhaps not. After all, where is the boundary of nature?
All of this points to the relationship between children and their grandparents. I’ve only been a grandpa for four-and-one-half years. I’m a rookie, an apprentice, a “nube.” And we have the Pacific Ocean separating us. So, we’re talking remote learning here. Maybe I can audit the course.
I feel a peculiar tug, the way a tide feels the pull of the moon, to share with my grandchildren the things of this world that I love.
I love the moon. I love it the way I love tall grass and Abert's squirrels and little lizards sunning themselves on a flowerbed wall. Bees in the Russian sage (even if my love for Russian sage has its limits). Elk emerging from an aspen grove. My cats on a windowsill. A garter snake minding its own business.
All of it, really, wouldn’t you agree? All the things of this world are like the moon we see for the first time. We’re luckiest when we can see up close.
