Carpenter's Column: All that these trees foretell

Trees. A copse? Is that the word? A grove? They disappear when the road dips and reappear on each rise. The road draws you closer. You’re driving with one eye on the road and the other on the trees. Cottonwoods.

Still no traffic, but a road sign alerts you that there’s a bridge ahead. It’s not much of a bridge over not much of an obstacle. A wide, shallow streambed is lined with ancient cottonwoods casting shade from high above both banks. You glance upstream as you cross the bridge. A ribbon of water runs through thick grass beneath overhanging limbs laden with big cottonwood leaves.

And then gone. You slow for a moment, thinking maybe you should turn around and park along the road and walk down to the stream. You can stand in the shadows, maybe put your bare feet in the water. You can almost hear the cicadas and you imagine the smell of the air.

You look at your wristwatch and your gas gauge and the horizon ahead. You slowly accelerate and press on. Home is ahead and there you know you’ll be greeted by tall pines and the changing leaves of maples, elms and aspens. Oh, autumn. Thank you.

You anticipate a simultaneity of sensations — one immediate and recollected — like you’re seeing the maples and elms that line the street to your home as you’re seeing the desert cottonwoods.