Carpenter's Column: All that these trees foretell

You’re rolling along the highway. Windows closed, air conditioning on. Traffic is light. You’ve turned off the stereo. You’re lost in thought. You’re making good time. You can feel the car suspension rise and sink as the two-lane blacktop compensates for the undulating brown landscape of the Mojave Desert. You have miles to go. You’re a long way from anywhere with half a tank of gas. A prayer repeats at the back of your thoughts: “Lord, please don’t let me break down here.”
Creosote bush and metamorphic rock scattered like gravel covers the foreground. In the distance, heat waves distort the blue silhouettes of low mountain ranges. Turkey vultures rise effortlessly on thermals, their wide wings motionless. Roadkill adds a moment’s drama to the scene. Bad day for the jackrabbit. Good day for the vultures.
The road takes a wide bend to the south, and then straightens toward more of the same. A sign reads, “Watch for Cattle.” Out here? There can’t be a bale’s worth of grass in 50 miles.
A patch of green catches your eye ahead and off to the left. A tuft, no bigger than a pea, at the base of a long ridge. You watch it, alternating between keeping your eyes on the road and trying to discern what it might be.
The road appears to be leading you closer to it. You sit up straight. The pea grows into a marble, the marble swells and roughens at the edges.
Trees. A copse? Is that the word? A grove? They disappear when the road dips and reappear on each rise. The road draws you closer. You’re driving with one eye on the road and the other on the trees. Cottonwoods.
Still no traffic, but a road sign alerts you that there’s a bridge ahead. It’s not much of a bridge over not much of an obstacle. A wide, shallow streambed is lined with ancient cottonwoods casting shade from high above both banks. You glance upstream as you cross the bridge. A ribbon of water runs through thick grass beneath overhanging limbs laden with big cottonwood leaves.
And then gone. You slow for a moment, thinking maybe you should turn around and park along the road and walk down to the stream. You can stand in the shadows, maybe put your bare feet in the water. You can almost hear the cicadas and you imagine the smell of the air.
You look at your wristwatch and your gas gauge and the horizon ahead. You slowly accelerate and press on. Home is ahead and there you know you’ll be greeted by tall pines and the changing leaves of maples, elms and aspens. Oh, autumn. Thank you.
You anticipate a simultaneity of sensations — one immediate and recollected — like you’re seeing the maples and elms that line the street to your home as you’re seeing the desert cottonwoods.
Both sensations signaling something elemental, essential: here is home; here is water.