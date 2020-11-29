Carpenter's Column: After midnight, waiting for the bus

Any time I smell Aqua Velva, I’m transported back inside his truck.

I was grateful for his thoughtfulness then and even more so now. He did all this for me while his own life was unfolding. Being a parent folds into our sense of self, but there remains that essential singular human organism moving through space and time, growing, aging, trying to make sense of it all. Being a father is a piece of it, certainly, but it isn’t the whole enchilada.

I saw a single-panel comic recently that depicts a man who, having just arrived in Heaven, is speaking to St. Peter outside the Pearly Gates. The man says, “Now that I’m here, could you tell me what that was all about?”

I don’t know whether that question bothered my father. We never discussed such things. He was a thinker, though, and I imagine him sitting in his truck doing just that. Yet, he wasn’t a man prone to rumination. Maybe he did, a smidge, perhaps, but I doubt it. Call it a hunch. He did have a big job with lots of employees. His marriage was rocky. His children were as different from one another as clouds. His putting was better than his chip shot.