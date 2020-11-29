Carpenter's Column: After midnight, waiting for the bus

“What did I know of love’s austere and lonely offices.” — Robert Hayden, from his poem “Those Winter Sundays”
My hometown is a long way from anywhere. I-40 and U.S. Highway 93 intersect there. High speeds and good rubber make the trips faster today than when I was in junior high and high school. If we had a game in Phoenix, or Parker, or up here in Flagstaff, we’d have to leave early in the morning, or we had to expect to get home late at night.
Both ways, my Dad was there. He made sure I didn’t miss the bus when it left town and he was always waiting for me when we rolled back into the school parking lot; often, we arrived after midnight.
I’d step off the bus and look for his truck. He never left me stranded. When a teammate needed a ride home, he always made room. Sometimes, he would be asleep in the truck and I’d tap on the glass. He’d open his eyes, give me a smile, straighten up and start the engine.
I could count on him at the other end of the trip, too. He never complained if I needed to catch the travel bus at 4:30 a.m. He’d wake me up in time to take a shower and get dressed. He’d fix bacon and eggs for breakfast. We’d eat, and then off we’d go to the parking lot. We’d drive beneath streetlight after streetlight through the sleeping town.
Any time I smell Aqua Velva, I’m transported back inside his truck.
I was grateful for his thoughtfulness then and even more so now. He did all this for me while his own life was unfolding. Being a parent folds into our sense of self, but there remains that essential singular human organism moving through space and time, growing, aging, trying to make sense of it all. Being a father is a piece of it, certainly, but it isn’t the whole enchilada.
I saw a single-panel comic recently that depicts a man who, having just arrived in Heaven, is speaking to St. Peter outside the Pearly Gates. The man says, “Now that I’m here, could you tell me what that was all about?”
I don’t know whether that question bothered my father. We never discussed such things. He was a thinker, though, and I imagine him sitting in his truck doing just that. Yet, he wasn’t a man prone to rumination. Maybe he did, a smidge, perhaps, but I doubt it. Call it a hunch. He did have a big job with lots of employees. His marriage was rocky. His children were as different from one another as clouds. His putting was better than his chip shot.
So, he had plenty to think about while he waited for that big, yellow, snub-nosed school bus rolled into the parking lot. Just like every father who sits in a car in the dark waiting for his child to come home. Thinking and waiting ... and looking at his watch.
Done not from a sense of duty, but as an act of love.
