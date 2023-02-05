When duty requires a trip to Phoenix, “The Beast” as my friend Bob calls it, to come back alive one must muster a particular mindset.

That frame of mind varies. Some adopt the demeanor of an Amish farmer in his buggy nudging Nelly the mule along I-17. Others use the left lane exclusively to test the limits of particle acceleration.

I prefer the demeanor of an RAF pilot.

There I am, at first light, lounging outside the O Club overlooking the airstrip at Biggin Hill and sipping coffee when an orderly asks me to report to HQ.

“Tommy, old chap,” Wing Commander Wingg says, “we need you to make a run down into The Beast. There’s a conference on conference-calling conferences we’d like you to attend.” My upper lip stiffens. After all, he called me Old Chap.

“Right,” I say. “Cheerio.”

I stride across the parking lot to my Spitfire-like Honda Accord, looking raffish in my leather pilot’s hat and flying jacket, white scarf around my throat, and spill-resistant, easy-fit Dockers, argyle socks, and cap-toe shoes. The scourge of the Luftwaffe and the mini-Stack. To the forces of evil and abusers of the HOV lane, I am Nemesis.

The trip goes smoothly down to the Verde Valley. It is early morning, the sun rising in the east, mostly trucks staying in the right lane. Cruise control. NPR. Adjust the seat. Tweak the mirrors. Flying along at the posted speed limit. The radio signal starts to gather fuzz. It is time to climb “up, up, the long delirious burning” asphalt to the central plateau.

Turn off the radio and the cruise control. Adjust the seat. Adjust the mirrors. Make ready to dodge the ack-ack of slow traffic attempting to pass slower traffic while being tailgated by Chuck Yeager’s grandson driving a Ford M1A1 Abrams signature model pickup. In my rearview mirror, I see a Kia Sephia stuck like grasshopper in its grillwork.

Once atop the plateau, everyone plays nicely at about 80 miles per hour until the descent into Black Canyon. The speed limit in the canyon may be 65 mph, but that’s only for the folks who are changing a flat tire. Everyone else is approaching the speed of sound. I glimpse faces that look like models for Edvard Meunch.

Traffic snuggles up at Anthem and slows to a parade pace at which the late Queen Elizabeth might have enjoyed walking. To avoid the funneling effect of freeway construction, I exit onto funneling effect of surface street construction. I ignore the nattering of my GPS and turn defiantly onto a side street — one way to a dead end. There, a mere 50 yards beyond a chain-link fence sits the conference hotel.

Flaps up and 5 miles of circuitous driving later I pull into a parking garage designed for clown cars. I look at my chronograph. Only an hour late. I dab my sweaty pate with my white scarf. In six hours, I will turn around and do it again.

Cheerio.