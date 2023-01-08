Carpenter's Column: A sojourn in the land of -ish

Using -ish as an adverb, as defined by the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), means “Qualifying a previous statement or description, esp. as a conversational rejoinder: almost, in a way, partially, vaguely.”

A recent case is ubiquitous in the news cycle. To freshen the fodder, as it were, here’s a personal example. According to my sainted Mudder, there’s not a drop of Irish blood in my body, but still, I celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. I quaff a pint or two of Guinness and dream of someday sipping a dram of Midleton Very Rare Irish Whiskey. This doesn’t make me Irish, but does it make me Ir-ish? Or is it Irish-ish?

Because the OED is a historical dictionary, they have provided a quotation of what they have ascertained is the first published instance of “-ish” used in this colloquial fashion.

“1986 Sunday Times 19 Oct. (Review section)51/8 One of those neatly crafted middle-brow plays which, because they have a pleasantly happy ending (well, ish) might make people think that they’ve been handed a soft option.”

What’s interesting here is the attempt to convey in print what is a spoken nuance. The reverse, I suppose, of employing air quotes in conversation.

Of course, the real issue of the moment is, well, what is the real issue of the -ish? Is it an embellishment? Is it an embroidery? Prevarication? Dissembling? Or is it just more of that which cattle leave behind when they’ve left a pasture?

I recently attended a symposium on the campus of the Biloxi School of Bartending organized by HACK (Humorists, Authors, Columnists, and Kibbitzers). Full disclosure: I am on the Potluck Committee.

The keynote address was given by Darrel Berry, columnist for the Lake Charles, Bayou Shopper. “What’s There to Laugh about Anymore?”

There was confusion regarding the amount of time allotted to Mr. Berry. He thought he had an hour, the planning committee had in mind a hard thirty minutes. Mr. Berry won the brief tussle at the podium and continued, even as most of the audience left the hall to attend breakout sessions.

I stayed to the end. The upshot of his talk was this—there’s nothing left to joke about except airline food and parenting. Every other topic in the HACK Library of Funny has become radioactive.

The Superiority section of the library is taped off with a sign, “Renovations in progress.” The “Yo Momma” collection has been transferred to the Old Gym where the statue of Hiram Biloxi, founder of the college, has been placed in storage because of his careless use of pronouns during the Spanish-American War.

I can’t confirm these as “facts,” but that’s what Mr. Berry claimed. During the Q&A, someone, maybe the only waiter, asked about politics. Surely, she said, it’s still open season on politicians.

Mr. Berry said, “OK. What do you get when you put a Republican and a Democrat in a lifeboat?”

His mic went dead. Eventually, he shrugged, waved goodbye, and pointed to his merch table in the back. Not in the back back. Back-ish.

