Carpenter's Column: A predilection for profanity

What I lack in oratorical precision, I make up for with a robust and far-reaching grasp of, shall we say, life’s more colorful figures of speech.

This predilection for profanity abides somewhere deep in the double helix of my DNA, adjacent to the handedness gene, and the gene that explains my love for fried Spam. Both my parents used profanity as the occasion required, and I can recall my father’s father waxing eloquently profane at the drop of a hat -- particularly if his oldest grandson dropped it or used it to carry around a litter of kittens.

When I realized my son had picked up my predilection, I resorted to the ol’ tried and true bromide, “Don’t do as I do, do as I say.” He would have none of it and called me out for my hypocrisy. What else could I do? I decided to give up profanity.

Then my sister asked me to help her move into her new apartment.

Stairs?

“Nope. First floor.”

Refrigerator? Washer? Dryer?

“Nope. Nope. Nope.”

Sounds too easy. Hide-a-bed couch?

“Nope. Just a two-cushion couch.”

Piece of cake. So, my wife and son and sister and I loaded the couch in my truck and drove across town to her new apartment.

I harbored some anxiety. This wasn’t my first “help me move” rodeo. So far, this move was going too easy, too smooth. What would be the big surprise? Can’t get the truck closer than a 100 yards from the apartment? My sister has two secret hobbies, rock collecting and tropical fish?

We arrived at her new apartment. The weather was nice, we were parked close to the apartment. Might take 15 minutes, tops.

We got the couch stuck in the doorway. We freed it at last by backing outside again. OK, we’ll flip the couch another way and take another shot at it. Same result, except this time we managed to ding the wall.

We were all breathing hard by then and muttering to ourselves. The window! Let’s try bringing it in through the window. While the troops rested, I managed to remove one side of the window, but not the other. So, we tried squeezing the couch, twisting the couch, turning the couch, shoving the couch. All we managed to do was make audible the ching-ching of a disappearing damage deposit.

My stalwart companions wanted to admit defeat, but not I. No, I wanted to try it one more time. I wasn’t going to let this Naugahyde couch get the better of me. One more time, with feeling.

We pressed forward secure in the belief that if we wanted it badly enough, that couch was going to end up in the living room.

We wedged it again in the doorway. Stuck like a bent nail in a board. I started cursing, my son started cursing, my wife and my sister joined in. The harder we struggled the louder we cursed as we struggled to get the couch un-stuck.

Lessons learned? Sometimes, there is no substitute for profanity. My sister’s couch looks pretty good in my living room.