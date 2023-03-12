“Can I sleep here tonight?” my ol’ buddy Lamar said. By the porch light I saw he was holding his bedroll.

“Sure. Come on in.”

He stacked his bedroll in the corner where he usually puts it.

“Come in the kitchen. You look cold. I’ll put on some tea.”

I got the teapot going. “Hungry?”

Lamar drummed his fingers lightly on the table. “No thanks. I already ate.”

“So, what’s up?”

Lamar peeked through the kitchen curtain at the moonlight glowing in the backyard. “Snow’s been something else this year.”

“You ain’t a-kiddin’. Lordy, I thought I was gonna expire with a snow shovel in my hand.”

My back twinged in agreement.

“I noticed you still got a pretty good load of snow on your roof,” Lamar said.

I nodded. The teapot whistled. “Name your poison. I got chamomile, green, orange pekoe.”

“Wild Turkey?”

“I got chamomile, green, orange pekoe.”

“Chamomile is fine.”

I brought over our cups and sat across from him. We worked our teabags like mirror reflections. Sipped. Too hot.

“So,” I said again. “What’s up?”

Lamar said, “Juanita’s roof’s got a lot of snow on it, too.”

“Everybody’s got a lot of snow on their roofs.”

“You weren’t worried?”

“What? Me worry?” I think he got the reference, but it didn’t do much for his mood. “I sorta kept an eye on it, but I wasn’t too concerned.”

“Lotta folks paid to have the snow shoveled off their roofs,” he said.

I plumbed the depths of my philosophy and said, “Well, you place your bets, and you take your chances. How ‘bout you?”

“Things got a little sticky,” Lamar said. “You seen Juanita’s place. I think her grandpa built it during Prohibition with the proceeds from his freelance distillery.”

“She’s an old one but looks good and solid to me.”

Lamar took a sip. “You talkin’ about Juanita or her house?”

Good question.

“Anyway,” Lamar said. “She was awful concerned that all that snow was going to crush her roof, what with the house being shaded by all those old-growth pines on her lot.”

“She does have a lot of trees.”

“Every day she’s been saying, ‘Somebody needs to go up on the roof and clear off that snow.’ Every day,” Lamar said. “It got to be a problem. You know what I mean?”

I nodded. “I wouldn’t want to get up on that roof.”

“Exactly! That’s what I told her.” Lamar swatted the table. “Of course, you know me. I couldn’t leave it at that. I suggested, in no uncertain terms, that if she wanted somebody to get up on the roof and clear the snow, she could do it herself.”

“How’d that go over?”

“Coulda boiled water with the look she gave me. So, then she says she’s going up on the roof.”

“Did she?”

“I felt kinda guilty,” he said. “Being the man and all. So, I suggested we draw straws to see who goes on the roof.”

“And?”

“Turns out drawing the short straw means sleeping elsewhere tonight.”

