Carpenter's Column: A conversation with my knee

“Your knee will tell you.” — My doctor when I asked him when I’ll need a knee replacement.

Tom. Tom. Tom. TOM!

What?! Who is it?

It’s me. Your left knee.

Oh. It’s you. What now?

We need to talk.

We knee’d to talk?

Not knee’d. Need. Sheesh. Always with the wordplay. You should see somebody about that.

OK. OK. What is it you “need” to talk with me about?

It’s time to replace me.

What? No. Why do you say that?

Aren’t you tired of my constant nagging?

Like most things, you get used to it.

Really? You’re used to my constant torment?

More or less. You adjust. You compensate. Medicate. Ignore.

Don’t you have to admit that my nagging has intensified?

Now that you mention it ...

How was it playing with your grandson these last couple of weeks?

It was the time of my life. He’s a wonderful little boy. We had lots of fun.

Really?

Yes, really.

How much fun was I?

Well, frankly, you were a pain in the ... you know.

Exactly. How was it playing catch?

Fun.

How fun was it chasing after errant tosses?

OK.

How was it sitting on the floor playing checkers and Uno?

Lots.

And getting up off the floor? How many pieces of furniture did you need to assist you?

Coffee table, TV console, recliner. So, I didn’t spring to my feet like a ninja. I’m not getting any younger. The point is, I did get to my feet, eventually.

Eventually.

Yes, eventually.

Your grandson likes to run in the park, doesn’t he?

He loves it.

Did you run with him?

Well, no.

Jog?

No.

Trot?

No. I’ve adopted a contemplative amble.

While he gallops?

Yes, while my grandson gallops. OK. I’ll admit it. If I were faced with a fight or flight scenario, I’d have to stay and fight, because I’m not outrunning anybody, including my 2-year-old granddaughter.

So?

So ... what?

We’ve had a good run, but I’m worn out. You can’t keep deluding yourself that the pain is manageable. Your grandson has revealed to you the insidious nature of osteoarthritis pain. It’s like an old joke. A man goes to his doctor and raises his arm over his head and says, “Doc, it hurts when I do this.” The doctor replies, “Don’t do that.”

OK, OK. I guess it’s time.

You’ll thank me for it.

Uh-huh.

Excuse me.

Now whose talking?

It’s me, your right knee.