Caring for Our Caregivers at Northern Arizona Healthcare

Nonprofit organization Sufi Psychology Association has donated 12 tablets with stress-relieving videos along with 400 disposable headsets to four Northern Arizona Healthcare locations as part of its Caring for Our Caregivers initiative to support the mental health of frontline health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients include the Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center Sedona Campus and Verde Valley Medical Center Camp Verde Campus.

Since April, the program has reached more than 200 hospitals in 30 states by donating iPads that are preloaded with a relaxation and meditation app, which have been placed in areas including wellness rooms, staff lounges, resiliency rooms, break rooms and chapels. The organization is aiming to reach hospitals in every state by the end of the year in order to help healthcare workers manage the long-term effects of the pandemic, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and exhaustion.

“Burnout was on the rise for healthcare professionals before COVID, and now, our doctors and nurses are enduring a larger toll on their wellbeing,” the organization stated in a press release. “The reality is that in this period, there’s a lot of suffering.”

Other Arizona beneficiaries include all Banner Health, Abrazo, ValleyWise, Honor health and Dignity Health hospitals, as well as Phoenix Children’s and Phoenix Indian Hospitals.