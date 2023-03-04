It was 30 minutes before the end of a shift for the Community Alliance Response and Engagement (CARE) Team made up of one paramedic and one mental health clinician. The pair had been on the roads in Flagstaff in a white Toyota Sierra van since 9 a.m. that morning. Snow was falling, and the temperatures were descending in earnest as 7 p.m. quickly approached.

The paramedic noticed something strange — a figure that looked like a person buried in snow, leaning against an electrical box.

The CARE unit is trained to approach people who appear to have fallen asleep or lost consciousness on the street, and their training kicked in immediately when they discovered that the figure was a man. That man’s clothes had frozen to the electrical box he had been sleeping near.

When he was approached by CARE, he had been under about 4 inches of snow.

The two-person CARE team was assembled as an alternative to traditional police, fire and EMS response. When a person is in need of help, but might not be experiencing an immediate medical emergency or presenting an immediate threat to public safety, CARE is called in. When they’re not dispatched through the 911 system, the crew takes to the streets in Flagstaff, keeping an eye out for people who might need support, medical assistance or community resources.

On frigid winter nights, the unit’s role is as critical as ever. They are on the front lines of preventing exposure deaths.

That night, they woke the man covered in snow. The paramedic performed a quick examination, and found the man had difficulty standing and walking. The CARE team upgraded the call, bringing in an ambulance to transport the patient to Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) for treatment.

Sirene-Rose Lipschutz, the clinical manager for the Terros CARE team, told that story before the Flagstaff City Council this week during CARE’s first annual report to the governing body.

“Part of the issue with exposure is that people are much more hidden away in the winter,” Lipschutz said. “They’re sort of off the beaten path. Even the people that we’ve helped we’ve seen just by driving down the street and noticing them.”

She doesn’t want to speculate about what could have happened if the team hadn’t been out on their usual patrol that winter night. On some level though, she’s confident that a life was saved.

Mike Felts, a Flagstaff fire captain and the lead paramedic for CARE, added that this story is one of many.

“I think that’s the importance of having the CARE unit, because it’s mobile within the city,” Felts said. “It’s outside doing proactive outreach where we have the chance and the opportunity to come upon people who need our help and our assistance. There are multiple cases were we have found people that ultimately, I think, would have perished without the unit finding them.”

In their first year of operation, the CARE unit has responded to more than 1,038 calls for service. They’ve helped 1,100 people during proactive patrols when they weren’t dispatched through the 911 system or the police nonemergency number.

“For CARE, we hinge off of an OMEGA response, which sends out calls that are appropriate — which would be a lower-acuity kind of EMS call where the chances of it being a medical emergency are very, very low,” explained Felts.

He said only about 14% of CARE calls end up being “upgraded” to include a traditional ambulance or police response.

CARE was established at the request of the City of Flagstaff, after city council awarded Terros — a nonprofit that was already working on mental health crisis response via a hotline and other outreach services — a $2.5 million dollar contract to deploy a paramedic and behavioral health clinician as an alternative to police and fire in Flagstaff.

Fully equipped to handle mental health emergencies, connect unsheltered residents to resources, and check on the welfare of people who fall asleep or pass out on the street, CARE is designed to “keep people out of systems they don’t need to be in” and lighten the load for police and fire personnel.

“The overarching goals of the CARE team are mutually beneficial,” Lipschutz said. “We want to keep people out of the hospital system who don’t need to go to the hospital. We want to keep people out of jail who don’t need to go to jail. There are people who don’t need an ambulance ride. That helps community members individually. On the other side, we’re supporting systems that need to be focusing their energy elsewhere. Police and fire are better able to focus on what’s relevant to police and fire.”

In their first year of operation, the number of alcohol-related arrests in Flagstaff were reduced by 65%. And 62% of the time, when CARE was dispatched, the “primary issue on scene” was an intoxicated subject. Often, CARE helps to get people who are intoxicated to shelter or even treatment if the person is willing. They also offer them water, food, and support in the moment.

The total number of arrestees that Flagstaff police needed to take to FMC plunged from more than 1,000 in 2020 to just 271 by the end of 2022. On average, police spent 173 fewer hours at the hospital with arrestees.

In its first year, CARE also learned it plays an important role in what Felts calls “community stabilization.”

“The CARE unit goes out and for two days or three days, they’ll just be super busy. They’ll go on call after call after call. After that for two or three days the town just goes silent. We feel like it’s a contribution of the CARE unit, going out and stabilizing the community. Then, when it’s not stable anymore, we go out and get the calls picking back up,” Felts explained. “We go out, beat the streets for a few days and then it goes silent again for three to five. It’s been pretty great.”

CARE attributes some of that “stabilization” to a community-first approach.

Lipschutz said it strives to build relationships with people who might be on the streets engaging in substance use issues, battling mental health challenges or experiencing homelessness. They build relationships by dropping by city parks or talking with people gathered near shopping centers, making sure they’re OK, and their basic needs are met.

“Mike and I talked a lot about incremental changes, and having to have that mindset of being happy with the incremental change — the person who says, ‘Thank you.’ Did we get that person into rehab and get them sober for the rest of their lives? Probably not, but we treat them well to the point that they want us to know that and say thank you. That’s huge,” Lipschutz said.

An individual approach can still have a broad impact.

In 2020, Flagstaff Police counted almost 200 people who were arrested five or more times in that year alone—accounting for 1,350 of the police department’s total arrests that year.

In 2022, only 47 people were arrested five or more times, resulting in a significantly reduced total of 330 police repeat interactions and arrests.

Lipscutz also said it is encouraging to see police deferring to CARE for mental health emergencies or situations during which a person doesn’t need to be approached or detained by uniformed officers.

“We’re really getting a lot of positive feedback. I bumped into Guardian EMTs and paramedics who tell us how grateful they are because we took a call away from them that they just didn’t need to be involved in. Police and fire are the same. There was skepticism, there still is, I’m not delusional. There always will be, but now we have a lot to show that says that we’re doing it,” she said.

Community and culture

Roughly 11% of CARE calls are related to a mental health crisis or a person expressing suicidal ideation. About 20% of the time, the people encountered by CARE just need resources.

That’s why CARE has built strong partnerships with community organizations, including Flagstaff Shelter Services, The Guidance Center, the Salvation Army, Mountain Line, Flagstaff Family Food Center, and Native Americans for Community Action (NACA).

In partnering with NACA, the fledgling first response unit has worked to make sure its tactics embrace every member of the community —

in ways that are compassionate and culturally appropriate.

“One of the biggest things about the CARE Team, one of the absolute most important things about it is, it came out of a request. We were called for by the city, in part due to the Indigenous Commission of Flagstaff,” said Lipschutz.

One of the clinicians assigned to CARE speaks Navajo — which Lipschutz said has been an incredible asset. Recognizing that the needs of unsheltered Indigenous people might look different than some of their peers, Felts said CARE keeps cedar, sweet grass and sage, alongside water, warm blankets, hats, and snacks, in the vans to hand out.

“We are glad to be able to have guidance on how we’re handling cultural issues and just being able to provide that person first response instead of what we’re used to — which is a get-in-and-get-out approach. We’re able to take time. We don’t have much time, but it’s enough time to build some report and build a relationship. Then we see somebody again and they recognize our team and it feels really good,” Lipschutz said.

In their first year on the road, CARE distributed more than 1,000 sandwiches, 350 bus passes, and 30 vials of Narcan, an overdose reversal drug.

“The unit works based upon an alternative means of treatment, right? What we mean by that is each individual that we provide service to, each individual has a different need. What we try to do is we provide for that need. Typically, like if we can provide for that need, it takes an individual out of the 911 system for up to 72 hours,” Felts said.

CARE’s needs as an alternative response unit with demonstrable success are changing too.

In March, CARE was based at Flagstaff Fire Station No. 3, but when the fire service added a new rescue team, they moved to Station No. 6. According to Felts it won’t be long before they might relocate again.

Right now, all Flagstaff firefighters are trained to work as half of a CARE unit, and they are subject to a bit of a rotation.

More personnel and a permanent location might boost response times as well — which average between nine and 13 minutes. Its longest response time is about 20-40 minutes.

Still, for a unit that operates without lights and sirens, Felts said their doing pretty well.

Felts and Lipschutz said they’d eventually like to expand operating hours. Currently, the team deploys for a limited number of hours per week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Even when we’re not in service we still have our emergency system providing that response,” Lipschutz said. “While we hope that in the future we will be able to respond more hours of the day and night, it’s still really important to call if you see somebody, any time of day.”

Felts said that in the summer the unit was able to help a person who nearly died on the side of the road near Country Club on a sunny day. While this winter’s high winds and heavy snow might be treacherous, he hopes people will remember to call for CARE year-round to help their neighbors.

“We have had success on every element of the unit that we had hoped for. We definitely have things that we have learned from., definitely things that we want to improve,” Felts said. “We didn’t really know what to expect when we put it into play, right? It was a new unit, it was a new game, it was definitely the wave across the country, so we had a lot of other systems to look into.”

In its first year, CARE has already welcomed guests from other cities to join the unit on ride-alongs, and see how the team works as it develops alternative response programs in their own communities.

Setting an example this early in the game is just one of the reasons why Lipschutz and Felts are proud of what they’ve accomplished, and were prouder still to present their report to city.

Felts said, “I think we created an amazing unit that’s providing amazing service to our community members.”