Candidates react as ballots continue to be counted

During the campaign, Putzova staked positions supporting the Green New Deal and Medicare for All while O’Halleran represented a much more moderate candidate.

Putzova said she doesn’t know if she will run again, but she said she will continue to work at getting a progressive candidate elected. And she said the fact her grassroots campaign received 41% of the vote shows how voters will welcome more progressives running for office.

In Coconino County, Putzova received nearly 200 more votes than O’Halleran.

“And despite the incumbent having all the advantages in the world, we were able to get 41% of the primary votes. And that was thanks to organizing people, making tons of calls to voters and what we have learned throughout the campaign is how to raise money to have the resources earlier in the process,” Putzova said. “We were not running against Tom O’Halleran, we were running against a whole system of institutions.”

For his part, O’Halleran thanked voters for their support and said he would continue to provide an independent voice representing the district in congress.