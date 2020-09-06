Candidate question #9: What role should police play in Flagstaff?

We as a Council body has had some preliminary budgetary discussions in 2018 on the topic for it was of importance for Councilmember Putzova on the issue, it was robust and informing, but at the end of the day it came down to budgetary constraints and our police department had to continue to rely on partnerships with community social service providers. We as a diverse community are up to the challenge of the prioritization of limited resources that will have a positive impact for our community.

Council

Miranda Sweet

It is important that everyone recognizes that relocation of funds in no way means defunding the police department. The goal of having the conversation is asking, what is the purpose and goal of something before allocating tax monies for that project. We have to evaluate the mental health programs in place now and ask, could more funds in that direction help with the overwhelming concerns of mental health and how that can play in domestic violence which is the number one call for police officers.