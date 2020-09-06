Candidate question #9: What role should police play in Flagstaff?

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question is: What role should police play in Flagstaff in light of the George Floyd killing and subsequent protests?
Mayor
Paul Deasy
I think Council didn’t effectively engage the public in important conversations about how to make our policing model better. It’s unfortunate the narrative has been framed as either for or against the police. We regularly ask police officers to do things that are outside their scope of expertise such as handling mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness cases. If social work professionals could respond to these types of call, it could not only lead to better individual outcomes but relieve pressure on police.
I’d also like to look at whether our policing model may be more cost effective for the taxpayers, for example, to dispatch one vehicle and two social work professionals to certain calls, like public intoxication, rather than several officers, firefighters, and an ambulance. This would free up officers to do things we expect our police to do, such as respond to a burglary, shooting, or traffic accident.
Charlie Odegaard
We as a community need move forward after a terrible tragedy that’s reconciliatory and can improve community outcomes. Yes, we are going to have a robust and transparent community conversation concerning policing in our community. I want to thank the Southside Community Association who will be hosting these community conversations, stay tuned for details of these conversations will be happening shortly.
We as a Council body has had some preliminary budgetary discussions in 2018 on the topic for it was of importance for Councilmember Putzova on the issue, it was robust and informing, but at the end of the day it came down to budgetary constraints and our police department had to continue to rely on partnerships with community social service providers. We as a diverse community are up to the challenge of the prioritization of limited resources that will have a positive impact for our community.
Council
Miranda Sweet
It is important that everyone recognizes that relocation of funds in no way means defunding the police department. The goal of having the conversation is asking, what is the purpose and goal of something before allocating tax monies for that project. We have to evaluate the mental health programs in place now and ask, could more funds in that direction help with the overwhelming concerns of mental health and how that can play in domestic violence which is the number one call for police officers.
We need grass-root relationships like the Sunnyside King Squad created in 2008, where our police would introduce themselves, become our neighbors, and attend community events. Since then, Sunnyside has experienced a dramatic reduction in crime. This is not an us vs. them topic, this is an opportunity to evaluate holistically how we all can protect and serve Flagstaff.
Jim McCarthy
I support police when they act properly, but stand up against abuses. We must protect civil liberties for everyone. I absolutely will not tolerate police violence.
I pushed for a City Council agenda item to examine police policies and actions. The first of several meeting on this will be Tuesday. My request includes a conversation about how other providers could be used when armed officers are not needed. Public safety should be done in the most efficient and sensitive way possible.
Although we have a good police department, I have seen problems. But in those cases, the department leadership has quickly addressed them. The funding Council added to the police budget was to provide additional training to maintain and improve the appropriate mind set, and actions, of our police. The Indigenous, Black, and Hispanic communities are an integral part of our community; we should continue and improve our outreach.
Becky Daggett
If individuals are willing to discuss their experiences in our community and with our police department, I welcome the chance to learn more from a diversity of perspectives.
If I’m elected, I will continue to fully support these discussions and will participate as is appropriate. I also look forward to learning more about policies and procedures of our police department and the challenges they face.
It's past time for all communities to examine how we’re addressing—and not addressing—problems. I’ve met with many individuals involved in local organizations to get a better sense of possible strategies to focus on problems that often fall to the police such as homelessness and mental health crises.
I don’t presume to understand all the various experiences and perspectives of the residents of our community, but I’ve already begun listening and asking questions, and plan to be actively involved in finding solutions.
Anthony Garcia
Cultural diversity is one of our greatest assets here in Flagstaff. Our town was built by the hands of an eclectic array of folks, working together toward the common good with love and respect for each other. Cultivating equity adds authenticity of our heritage and should be reflected among those keeping the peace within our community.
In re-imagining the role of morality within justice, we need to look beyond the institutions (FPD) themselves. Diving deeper inside the ideology of punitive justice may prove that its counterbalance, restorative justice, could be a more humane alternative. When living within a system that favors authoritarianism over egalitarianism, we have to approach these reformations more philosophically.
I look forward to working with FPD’s Deputy Chief Musselman, through budgeting, to infuse social justice policy components into local policing practices where appropriate. Empowering FPD with social service/educational tools are equally important as handcuffs and a bullet.
Eric Nolan
I have given the issues of social justice and police brutality quite a significant amount of time in thought. There are understandable concerns no matter the position, orientation, or perspective of the individual. At the end of the day, we want safe and healthy environments for ourselves, our families, our neighbors, and our greater community.
I think it would benefit the public to have FPD present to council their current policies and practices by following up with Councilmember McCarthy’s FAIR item to show how we handle racial profiling, de-escalation training, use of force, rules on the various types of chokeholds, how complaints of inappropriate actions are handled, and procedures to prevent hiring officers who took inappropriate actions at other police departments. I think it would also help for us to see a presentation on other communities and how they handle drivers that lead to many crimes: addiction, depression, desperation, etc.
Eric Senseman
Eric did not respond in time for publication.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.