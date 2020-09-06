Candidate question #9: On prospective changes to the police department in Flagstaff

Miranda Sweet

It is important that everyone recognizes that relocation of funds in no way means defunding the police department. The goal of having the conversation is asking, what is the purpose and goal of something before allocating tax monies for that project. We have to evaluate the mental health programs in place now and ask, could more funds in that direction help with the overwhelming concerns of mental health and how that can play in domestic violence which is the number one call for police officers.

We need grass-root relationships like the Sunnyside King Squad created in 2008, where our police would introduce themselves, become our neighbors, and attend community events. Since then, Sunnyside has experienced a dramatic reduction in crime. This is not an us vs. them topic, this is an opportunity to evaluate holistically how we all can protect and serve Flagstaff.

Jim McCarthy

I support police when they act properly, but stand up against abuses. We must protect civil liberties for everyone. I absolutely will not tolerate police violence.